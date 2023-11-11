Bitcoin, Ether end the week with bearish interest rates; Binance’s BNB Token Leads Winners – Forecast News – Cryptosaurus

Bitcoin and Ether prices were largely mixed but in the red on Friday morning in Asia, with both looking to end the week with losses after a period of directionless trading. The US reported better-than-expected GDP data overnight after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, raising concerns about rates staying high for a longer period of time. Japan reversed its ultra-loose interest rate policy on Friday, boosting risk-averse mood. Most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded mixed. Binance’s BNB led the winners after the world’s largest crypto exchange said it would fully resume operations in Japan in August. The Forecast 500 NFT index fell and U.S. equity futures rose Thursday, following a one-day decline on Wall Street.

Bitcoin in Hong Kong fell 0.41% to US$29,211 over the past 24 hours, bringing its losses over the past seven days to 1.97%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The world’s largest cryptocurrency edged lower on Thursday evening and managed to stay above the US$29,000 support, but only just so.

Concerns about higher interest rates for risk assets like cryptocurrencies grew on Friday when the Bank of Japan – one of the last major central banks to maintain loose monetary policy – ​​adjusted its yield curve control policy, raising the potential Went. This effectively opened the door to higher rates and growth. Importance of money.

The Bank of Japan changing its extremely loose monetary policies could be an issue for the crypto market, which is running out of price catalysts, Marcus Thielen, head of crypto research and strategy at digital asset service platform Matrixport, said in an email comment.

Recent Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings in the US could give the crypto a big boost, but “prices remain range-bound,” Matrixport reported Thursday.

“The discount to the net asset value of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has declined from -45% this year to just -27%, but as the discount starts to increase again (by -25%), we see this” See this as a sign that the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF news is losing momentum. This could lead to a decline in Bitcoin prices,” the report said.

“Predictably, the crypto market has been very quiet during these summer weeks. This has led to a significant decline in trading volume and volatility. Investors may be advised to replace their Bitcoin spots with Bitcoin options, especially those with upside calls, as lower volatility has made option prices cheaper.

Along with Bitcoin, Ether fell 0.51% to US$1,860, a decline of 1.68% in the seven-day period.

Other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded mixed, with Polygon’s MATIC leading the losers, and Binance’s BNB among the winners.

Binance’s BNB rose 0.75% to US$240.46, but was still trading 0.98% lower for the week.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, announced The crypto exchange will resume full operations in Japan in August, it said at the WebEx conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“Japan is a major leader in this (Web3) field and I think it’s an example for the rest of the world to follow. And to that end, Binance is extremely pleased to participate in the Japanese market again,” Zhao said in his address.

On the regulatory front in the US, the US House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday passed a bill that aims to define whether cryptocurrencies are securities or commodities.

The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act bill seeks to increase the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s oversight over the crypto industry and clarify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s jurisdiction.

The Agriculture Committee of the House of Representatives also voted Thursday to approve the bill, which is now on the House floor.

“The US regulatory permafrost is melting. “For the first time, Congress took important steps to establish a comprehensive federal regulatory framework for digital assets in the US,” Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation – a global coalition of crypto industry leaders, said in an email comment.

“Policymakers recognize that legal uncertainty not only hinders responsible innovation, but also threatens to create an environment in which American investors will look abroad,” Warren said.

Total crypto market capitalization fell 0.47% to US$1.18 trillion over the last 24 hours, while trading volume fell 16.53% to US$26.07 billion.

Indices are proxy measures of global NFT market performance. These are managed by CryptoSlam, a subsidiary of Forkast.News under Forkast.Labs.

The main Forecast 500 NFT index in Hong Kong fell 0.65% over the past 24 hours to 2,619.60 as of 10:00am, down 2.95% for the week. Forecast’s Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon NFT market indices declined, while Cardano’s index rose.

According to data from CryptoSlam, total NFT trading volume fell by 16.28% to US$16.84 million in the last 24 hours. Volume fell on Ethereum, BNB chains, Bitcoin, and Polygon networks. Solana, Mythos Chain, Immutable X, and Cardano networks recorded growth.

According to NFT Collection, Ethereum-based bored app Yacht Club (BYC) saw the largest 24-hour trading volume, rising 2.92% to US$931,750.

But on a longer-term scale the trading picture does not look so pretty for BAYC, with the 30-day volume of the collection falling by 82% and the minimum price falling by 15% over the same period, according to NFT Data Tracker. WGMI.io.

The highlight of the NFTs this week is the Genkai collection of 20,000 anime-themed NFTs based on the CyberKong NFT series. It was launched on Thursday and is available on the Ethereum and Ronin blockchains, powered by Sky Mavis, the Vietnam-based developer behind breakout play-to-earn title Axie Infinity.

Nevertheless, the overall trade slowdown caused little trouble for Genkai.

“The market was very slow and CyberKongz failed to complete its entire (genkai) collection. However, they did sell out “Within an hour their entire supply of NFTs on Ronin increased by almost $2 million,” said Yehuda Petscher, NFT strategist at Forkcast Labs.

“Due to slow sales in the Genkai collection, the team is giving “Free additional NFTs to those who printed them, continuing a long tradition in NFTs of rewarding holders,” Petscher said.

Elsewhere, US-based online music store Beatport, known for selling music resources to DJs for remixes, on Thursday launched its NFT marketplace Beatport.io, where users can buy and sell electronic music recordings as NFTs. Can. Can sell and trade.

The Beatport NFT marketplace was developed in partnership with Germany-based web3 startup Define Creative, and is built on parachain Aventus based on the Polkadot network.

U.S. stock futures were trading higher as of 11:30 a.m. Friday in Hong Kong. The three major US stock indexes closed in regular trading a day earlier, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.67%, ending its longest winning streak since 1987.

Major stock indices in Asia were mixed on Friday morning. China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose, while South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei declined.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that America’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.4% in the second quarter of the year. Reuters reported on Friday that the number was better than analysts’ expectation of 1.8% growth, reducing fears of a recession this year.

However, the bad news in that good news is that faster GDP growth may suggest the Federal Reserve needs to do more policy tightening to curb inflation, according to a Thursday report from Bloomberg.

However, the GDP report indicated a slowdown in price growth. The gross domestic purchases index, an index that measures inflation, grew at an annual rate of 1.9% in the second quarter, the lowest in three years.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced on Friday that it will maintain its ultra-low interest rates, keeping its short-term policy interest rate target at -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield near 0%.

But the BOJ also announced adjustments to its so-called yield curve control policy, saying it would allow “greater flexibility” in the use of the monetary tool, seen by some investors as the first step in an effort by the BOJ to normalize it. Policy. This is being considered a small step. After years of extremely loose monetary regulation to combat deflation.

The tool, known as YCC, aims to control the shape of the bond yield curve to suppress short- to medium-term rates – which impact corporate borrowers – by pushing super-long yields too low and on pension funds. Without pushing. And without reducing returns for life insurers. According to a Reuters lecturer.

