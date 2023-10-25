Bitcoin ETF Will Send BTC Back to $44,000, Why This Trading Firm Is Betting on This Scenario

The price of BTC continues to rise, and the bullish momentum continues as the news surrounding Bitcoin ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) improves overall sentiment. In view of the recent rally, some trading companies have doubled their bullish positions.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin stands at $24,200 with horizontal fluctuations over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency gained more than 20% last week, serving as a top performer in the top 10 by market capitalization.

Bitcoin ETF Will Drive Big: What’s the Goal?

Social Media Platform exposure His position is coming in the rally. The firm wanted to capture Bitcoin’s volatility with options contracts, making some profits on their position as the cryptocurrency rallied.

Still, the company remains optimistic and is sticking to its call due for expiration in December. Until then, the company aims to keep the BTC price above $38,000 to $44,000, depending on the momentum generated by potential Bitcoin ETF approval.

Over the past week, the news generated by this event has changed market sentiment, moving investors into more favorable territory. However, the company remains cautious about the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a spot Bitcoin ETF in the near term.

QCP Capital said:

(…) We believe the SEC will avoid playing kingmaker, sticking to its own example during the BTC/ETH futures ETF approval process and waiting to approve multiple managers at the same time Will do. Nonetheless, with this bullish break of 32k, we believe the market has started to price in approval as a base case. Now the only question is when will the approval be given.

SEC to avoid kingmaking in Bitcoin ETF approval.

The trading firm believes the financial instrument will be approved in 2024. The SEC may avoid favoring one firm to prevent BlackRock or other asset managers from taking a larger share of clients and trading volume, as was the case when a future Bitcoin ETF was approved.

The firm believes the financial instrument may be approved “much later than the market expects.” As mentioned, investors have begun to price in any price action associated with the ETF, which could take BTC to another range by 2024.

The firm cautioned players from taking long positions of late:

(…) We are seeing extended positive purp funding rates, particularly on Deribit (BTC up 70% and ETH over 100%) as well as elevated short-end ATM volumes (BTC up 75%!) – Usually indicating an ending short-term move.

