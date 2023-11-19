Bitcoin ETF nearing approval, but prepare for more setbacks: BitGo CEO

Mike Belshe, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange BitGo, has suggested that all signs are leaning towards a favorable outcome for spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, he stressed that the journey ahead will not be without challenges.

In an interview with Bloomberg on November 16, Belshe explained that based on discussions taking place between companies seeking Bitcoin ETF approval and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), he has an optimistic view that approval is near.

However, he noted that improvements to the market structure are necessary before the SEC can grant final approval for a Bitcoin ETF:

“I think it’s quite likely we’ll have another round of ETF rejections before we get positive news.”

Belshe reiterated the SEC’s stance on separating crypto exchanges from custodians, emphasizing that this situation must be addressed before approval can be granted.

Additionally, he quoted Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of now-defunct crypto exchange FTX, claiming that he was trying to make FTX a multifaceted operation:

“15 months ago we saw Sam Bankman-Fried march across Washington DC advocating his seven key points of regulation. He basically said, let me do all these things, it’s going to be great, it’s going to be efficient.”

This follows reports indicating that fees on the Bitcoin blockchain have increased significantly in recent days due to excitement over the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

On November 16, fees paid on the Bitcoin blockchain increased to $11.6 million, representing a 746% increase in average transaction fees compared to a year earlier.

According to market analysis from Cointelegraph, Bitcoin remains stable near its 18-month high, crossing its bear market trading range.

There are currently 12 asset management firms waiting to hear the outcome of Bitcoin ETF applications. According to Bloomberg analyst James Seifert, there is a 90% chance of approval by January 10, 2024.

