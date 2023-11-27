Bitcoin ETF Hope increases crypto fund investment to $1.5 billion

As long as there are hopes for a Bitcoin ETF, institutional investors will keep pouring cash into crypto funds, according to a new report from CoinShares.

The European digital asset manager secured $346 million worth of deposits in crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) last week. This is the highest level of net inflows in nine consecutive weeks – bringing year-to-date deposits to $1.5 billion.

Deposits into Bitcoin-specific funds accounted for $312 million or 90% of inflows from institutional investors. Due to those flows and rising prices, the total value of assets under management in crypto funds has increased to $45 billion.

An exchange-traded product is an investment vehicle whose shares are listed on an exchange. They are meant to track the performance of underlying assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum or benchmarks like commodities, currencies, stocks and bonds. Exchange-traded funds fall under the ETP umbrella, but differ in one important way: A spot ETF will track the real-time price of Bitcoin, which none of the already approved future Bitcoin ETFs can do.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has been steadfast in saying that there is too much volatility and risk of manipulation in the crypto markets to allow spot Bitcoin ETFs to trade in the U.S., yet many industry observers say there is no reason to fire within the SEC. There is too much smoke to be seen. , indicating that the long-pending approval may be coming.

And to be fair, there have already been some glitches: A false report about a BlackRock Bitcoin ETF getting approval caused Bitcoin to rise 10% in October. Recently, someone impersonated a Wall Street titan to register a fake iShares XRP Trust. The token rose on the news and then sank when BlackRock said the filing was fraudulent. Within a day, the case was referred to the Delaware Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, CoinShares is almost a player as well as an observer in the race to register a Bitcoin ETF in the states. Two weeks ago the company announced that it had received an option to acquire the ETF business of US-based digital asset manager Valkyrie.

He has time till January 10 to give the green signal to the deal. Valkyrie is one of several companies, along with BlackRock and VanEck, that applied to offer a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. The firm first submitted an application for a Bitcoin ETF in 2021. After being rejected, the company resubmitted an application for its Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in June 2023.

Source: decrypt.co