Bitcoin ETF gets approval from SEC commissioner: No hurdles ahead bitcoinist.com

In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce made her pro-innovation and pro-Bitcoin ETF stance known. They discussed important aspects of digital asset regulation, emphasizing the need for a proactive approach toward building a regulatory framework that supports businesses operating in the United States.

Commissioner Pierce, who is known for supporting cryptocurrencies, highlighted the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval and internal dynamics within the SEC.

SEC Commissioner urges crypto regulatory framework

Commenting on the recent settlement between crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Commissioner Pearce acknowledged the need to develop a regulatory framework that encourages innovation and supports crypto companies. Allows doing business in the United States. State.

Peers stressed the importance of active collaboration in defining the necessary rules and expressed his support for open dialogue and public participation to establish effective guidelines.

Commissioner Pearce acknowledged that conflicting “pro-crypto” narratives have caused disagreements among his colleagues at the SEC and stressed the importance of providing clear regulatory guidance to reduce frustration within the crypto industry.

No justification for stalling spot bitcoin ETF approval

Commissioner Pearce reiterated his transparent stance regarding the Spot Bitcoin ETF, stating that the SEC has no legitimate reason to hinder approval.

Highlighting several applications submitted to the SEC, Pearce expressed confidence that these ETFs should be given the green light. While enforcement actions and litigation are part of the SEC’s regulatory toolkit, Commissioner Pearce preferred a more proactive approach, urging the exploration of alternative tools to foster innovation and compliance in the crypto industry.

Pearce also stressed the need for collaboration with other regulatory bodies such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to ensure a comprehensive and cohesive regulatory environment.

Additionally, Commissioner Pearce acknowledged the potential influence of Congress in shaping regulatory decisions, acknowledging that they have the authority to make meaningful changes to the crypto industry.

However, Pearce also highlighted the importance of consensus among the SEC’s commissioners for significant regulatory changes. Commissioner Pearce expressed his desire to work with Congress and the CFTC to streamline regulatory processes and create an environment that encourages innovation, while ensuring investor protection.

Commissioner Hester Pearce called for a proactive and collaborative approach to digital asset regulation and Bitcoin ETF approval. Pearce emphasizes the need for a clear regulatory framework that supports innovation and compliance within the crypto industry.

Commissioner Pearce’s advocacy for spot Bitcoin ETF approval and his push for regulatory clarity demonstrate his commitment to fostering a balanced ecosystem that encourages growth while addressing potential risks.

BTC reclaimed the $37,000 mark on the daily charts. Source: BTCUSDT on tradingview.com

As per the current update, the industry leading cryptocurrency BTC has reclaimed the price level of $37,000 showing a slight increase of 0.5% in the last 24 hours.

Despite experiencing a period of sideways price fluctuations over the past 7 days, resulting in a modest decline of 0.7% during this time frame, Bitcoin has regained momentum and is showing signs of an upward move. .

