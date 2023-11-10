Bitcoin ETF Exuberance drives four-week ‘nothing for sale’ rally

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin is climbing for a fourth straight week, with the digital token’s price remaining slightly below its 18-month high of $38,000, as more investors believe U.S. exchange-traded funds holding the largest cryptocurrency are dying. Are on the verge of. Winning regulatory approval.

Most read from Bloomberg

“We are internally referring to the current Bitcoin rallies as ‘nothing for sale’ rallies,” said Stéphane Ouellette, co-founder and chief executive of FRNT Financial. “On the slightest positive news, whether ETF related or otherwise, Bitcoin is seeing very little resistance to the upside and has a ‘gap’ trend. The dynamic explains the impressively strong price base that Bitcoin has developed following FTX.

Bitcoin rose 2.5% to $37,465 on Friday. On Thursday it reached near $38,000, the highest price since May 2022. That’s when the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggered a series of failures across the sector, culminating in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange a year ago. from tomorrow.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF by January 10, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts. Bitcoin has surged nearly 40% over the past four weeks on growing speculation that approval is imminent.

And it’s not just Bitcoin’s rally, according to CoinGecko data, bad coins like Terra are up 66% today, and FTX’s native token, FTT, is up 79.8%.

Cryptocurrencies also appear to be benefiting from the emerging economic outlook. With stocks rising and bond yields falling, appetite for riskier assets like crypto is seen increasing.

Bitcoin is still about halfway to recapturing the heights of the 2021 crypto mania, when it reached near $69,000.

However, Matt Hogan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, said that while it is difficult to predict short-term predictions in crypto, the long-term prospects of the digital asset appear to be nothing but positive.

“If you look at the next year, it’s hard not to be really bullish on crypto and Bitcoin,” Hogan said. “We will see new all-time highs.”

–With assistance from Olga Kharif.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com