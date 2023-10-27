Bitcoin ETF Breakthrough: First-ever BTC spot ETF to launch in just 75 days, analyst says bitcoinist.com

The cryptocurrency industry is abuzz with excitement and speculation as the long-awaited approval of the first Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States approaches.

With the potential to have a significant impact on the price and market capitalization of BTC, industry experts and enthusiasts are anxiously awaiting the decision of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bitcoin ETF approval near?

Amid the anticipation, predictions have emerged regarding the timing of this development, which could reshape the landscape for institutional investors looking to invest in the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

Notably, prominent crypto YouTuber “Crypto Rover” recently said that the first Bitcoin ETF will be launched within 75 days, and provided information on the factors behind this launch.

According to Crypto Rover, the deadline for Ark Invest’s Bitcoin ETF is exactly 75 days away. In an interesting twist, Crypto Rover suggests that the SEC will not reject Ark Invest’s ETF and will later approve BlackRock’s spot ETF.

Drawing attention to Grayscale’s recent legal victory against the SEC, Crypto Rover speculated that approval of all spot ETFs may come before Ark Invest’s application is reviewed. As a result, it is estimated that the launch of the first Bitcoin ETF will take place within the next 99 days.

BTC’s hold at $33,500 boosts investor optimism

The potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF has generated significant excitement due to its potential to attract institutional investors and provide them with a more accessible and regulated opportunity for Bitcoin investing.

Spot ETFs will allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without directly holding the underlying asset, providing an additional layer of convenience and regulatory oversight.

It is important to note that while there is growing optimism regarding the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, the SEC’s decision remains uncertain. The SEC has historically been cautious in its approach to cryptocurrency-related financial products, citing concerns such as market manipulation and investor protection.

Nevertheless, recent developments, such as growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies and increasing demand for regulated investment vehicles, have raised hopes for a favorable outcome.

Market participants, industry experts, and the broader crypto community are awaiting the SEC’s decision on the first Bitcoin spot ETF. If approved, this development could have far-reaching effects on Bitcoin, potentially increasing market liquidity, driving mainstream adoption and increasing market capitalization.

As the countdown to the SEC’s decision continues, it remains to be seen whether Crypto Rover’s prediction of a Bitcoin spot ETF launch within the next 99 days will come true.

BTC consolidated above $33,000 on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT on tradingview.com

At the time of writing, the largest cryptocurrency on the market is trading at $33,500, an important level that holds importance for its prospects.

After experiencing a notable bounce to its yearly high of $35,280 on October 24, it is notable that Bitcoin has managed to hold the $33,000 level despite the recent retracement.

Analyzing the 1-day chart of Bitcoin reveals the importance of the cryptocurrency achieving a monthly close above the $31,800 level. This would serve to invalidate the previous decline seen between July and mid-October.

If Bitcoin manages to consolidate above $33,000 and achieve a monthly close beyond this level, it could pave the way for potential new highs in the coming months. This scenario presents an optimistic outlook for Bitcoin’s price trajectory, suggesting the possibility of continued upward momentum.

