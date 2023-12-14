Bitcoin ETF applicants to 'bend the knee' on cash redemption model

As spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers release details of their filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulator appears firm on demanding a “cash” redemption model rather than the proposed alternative model. Is. By other issuers such as BlackRock.

On December 14, finance attorney Scott Johnson Said ETF applicants Invesco and Galaxy have become the latest to take a knee to using cash creation and redemption models for their ETFs.

I think everyone is going to have to cash in and cash in. https://t.co/1z9HknHyAG – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 13 December 2023

“The Trust expects that the creation and redemption transactions will initially be in cash,” their updated S-1 filing with the SEC said.

The federal regulator appears to be pushing for a cash redemption model for spot Bitcoin ETFs, but some applicants, including BlackRock, have proposed using an “in-kind” model.

How does it matter?

An ETF can create and redeem shares in two ways: cash creation or redemption and in-kind creation or redemption. The cash creation model is where the authorized partner deposits cash into the ETF equal to the net asset value of the creation units to be created. The fund then uses this cash to buy the underlying asset such as Bitcoin.

For in-kind creation, the participant submits a basket of securities matching the composition and weightings of the ETF’s portfolio. This allows the fund to issue creation units to the investor without having to immediately sell the securities for cash.

This model is considered more efficient for ETFs, as it avoids bid/ask spreads and broker commissions from selling the basket to raise cash for the share issue. However, cash generation funds provide greater flexibility for participants.

Explaining the difference to an X (formerly Twitter) user, Seifert said the cash model leads to: “A slightly wider spread. Potential tax inefficiencies. This will be better than anything currently available on TradeFi Rails.

kneeling

Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the latest filing is a “huge clue that the SEC is only complicit in giving cash to create an ETF in the first place,” adding that he called it a “back channel.” Have also heard through.

He said many were waiting to see whether BlackRock could influence the regulator on in-kind construction; However, Seifert couple,

“I think everyone is going to have to kneel down to make cash and cash in.”

In late November, BlackRock met with the SEC to discuss ETF share creation and redemption mechanisms. It presented a modified or hybrid in-kind model design favoring that method over cash generation.

According to its recently updated S-1, Invesco is committed to cash generation only. This is a huge clue that the SEC is only complicit in allowing cash to create an ETF in the first place (as we are also hearing through back channels). Still, many were waiting to see if BlackRock could impress the SEC in-kind https://t.co/l4DIu9G2Wh – Eric Balchonas (@EricBalchonas) 13 December 2023

Seifert also noted that Bitwise has been scheduled to only create/redeem cash since December 4, “even though they had commodities or cash on file for several months before that.”

Connected: BlackRock Revamps Spot Bitcoin ETF to Enable Easier Access for Banks

On December 13, the SEC delayed a decision on whether to approve or disapprove spot ether ETFs for Invesco and Galaxy Digital.

Additionally, representatives from several asset managers, including BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity, have met with the SEC in recent weeks to work out final details for their spot BTC products ahead of analysts’ expected batch of approvals in early January.

magazine: Bitcoin ETF expected to ‘break records’: Brett Harrison (ex-FTX US), ex Hall of Flame

Source: cointelegraph.com