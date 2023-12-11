Bitcoin erases nearly a week's gains in 20 minutes and falls below $41,000

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below $41,000 at 2:15 a.m. UTC on December 11, followed by a sudden 6.5% decline from $43,357 to $40,659 in a 20-minute period.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading slightly above the local low at $41,960, per TradingView data.

Bitcoin fell 6.5% to $40,659 in the evening before falling just below $42,000. Source: Trading View

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, also saw a sudden decline, falling more than 8.9% in the same time frame. The price of ETH has since stabilized and is trading at $2,233, down 5.3% on the day.

Other large-cap crypto assets including Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) also recorded losses.

More than $270 million worth of long positions were wiped out due to the brief slide, according to CoinGlass data. The decline wiped out approximately $1.2 billion of open interest in BTC, which currently stands at around $17.9 billion.

The sudden drop wiped out BTClong positions worth more than $270 million. Source: CoinGlass

Funnily enough, this drop came just minutes after The Wolf of All Street’s Scott Melker noted that Bitcoin had closed its 8th green weekly candle, adding the comment: “When will the correction come, sir?” ?”

#bitcoin Just closed, this is the 8th consecutive green weekly candle. This week’s candle was a monster. When will there be improvement sir? pic.twitter.com/xxWjTxxLLr – The Wolf of All Streets (@scottmelker) 11 December 2023

The decline marks the biggest single-day decline for Bitcoin in more than a month, with the asset up more than 12% over the past 30 days.

However, Bitcoin has increased by more than 150% since January 1 this year. The uptrend is primarily driven by expectations that the United States SEC will approve several spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing large institutions to gain significant exposure to the asset for the first time.

Bitcoin’s rally also includes widespread market expectations that the United States Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in the middle of next year.

As investors prepare for the next round of inflation data as well as the final FOMC meeting of the year, most analysts expect an improvement in headline inflation and are betting that the Federal Reserve will keep rates where they are. Are now.

Source: cointelegraph.com