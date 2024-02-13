Bitcoin enthusiasm is back as investors prepare for quadrennial 'halving' cnn business

New York CNN –

Bitcoin reached $50,000 on Monday for the first time in two years, driven by enthusiasm from new investors and growing anticipation over a mysterious event known as the “halving.”

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, broke into the high 40s again on Tuesday, snapping seven straight days of gains, and remains a far cry from its all-time high of around $69,000. But Bitcoin has made a remarkable comeback over the past year and a half, surging more than 200% from its 2022 low of $16,000.

There are some key forces driving the latest Bitcoin euphoria, including an influx of money from investors into newly launched Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and excitement over a cut in the rate of Bitcoin production.

“Now that $50,000 has been topped, there is potential for $69,000 in 2024 and $100,000 thereafter as the narrative switches from ETFs to the upcoming halving,” said Antony Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo Capital. “Which is exciting because if history is anything to go by, the next 12-18 months are going to be very dangerous for crypto.”

Halving, also known as “Halvening”, is a fundamental concept in Bitcoin philosophy.

Simply put: Halving is a feature in Bitcoin’s infrastructure This automatically reduces the rate at which new coins come into circulation. This happens approximately every four years and, in theory, drives up the price of Bitcoin.

To understand how this works, you have to wrap around the central idea of ​​Bitcoin as a decentralized asset – that is, one whose value is not controlled by a central bank or other institution, but by a vast peer-to-peer network. Controlled by a two-peer network. Powerful computers that audit all Bitcoin transactions in a complex, power-intensive process called mining.

The people behind those networked computers are rewarded for their work in Bitcoin.

However, every four years the number of Bitcoins a miner (or auditor) receives is halved.

There are some reasons for this.

By design, Bitcoin is a finite resource – according to advocates, there will only be 21 million coins in circulation, and this scarcity is key to its value proposition. (Although critics say that such created scarcity creates no real inherent value.)

Halving the reward every few years helps keep inflation in check, while also incentivizing miners. In theory, as inflation decreases and Bitcoin becomes more scarce, the price will increase.

“Historically every halving has resulted in some type of bullish price action,” said Gareth Rhodes, a former deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services who is now managing director of research and advisory firm Pacific Street. “Which makes sense, because you expect prices to go up with more demand constraints.”

In 2020 the reward increased from 12.5 Bitcoin to 6.25. This year, probably in April, it will fall from 6.25 to 3.125.

Investors have good reason to be excited, if they have the ability to handle the short-term volatility that comes with crypto.

Rhodes says that in the two-year period before and after Bitcoin’s first halving in 2012, the price increased by about 30,000%. In 2016, it was up nearly 800% over that two-year period; For the halving of 2020, investors saw 700% gains.

The impending Bitcoin halving is setting up a grand chess game in the markets, Henry Robinson, co-founder of Decimal Digital Currency, said in an email. “Especially in the long term the sentiment is positive, but the psychology surrounding such a significant event can create great volatility.

“As market participants place half of their bets and exit, we could see extreme bullish action before and after the halving, dramatic selloff, or both,” Robinson said.

The timing of this year’s halving is also significant, coming just months after the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first spot Bitcoin ETF. Nine of those funds, launched on Jan. 11, have brought in about $2.8 billion in total net inflows, led by BlackRock and Fidelity, according to Bloomberg.

“Last month was crypto in a nutshell,” says Trenchev. “Investors who bought the Bitcoin ETF at the recent low of $38,500 are sitting on a 30% gain, while those who bought on January 11 at $49,000 have suffered a 20% decline and a baptism of fire. Welcome to crypto, it’s not for the faint of heart.”

