Bitcoin entering ‘uncharted territory’ as Glassnode forecasts $32,700 and beyond – Zenger News

Bitcoin [CRYPTO:BTC]according to the co-founders of data analytics company Glassnode, may be on the verge of a significant surge. It comes in the form of bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is showing signs of gaining momentum.

Glassnode co-founders Jan Happel and Yann Alleman have identified historically bullish indicators for Bitcoin. He pointed out that the digital currency has successfully overcome important resistance levels and is currently exhibiting increased momentum.

Experts focused their analysis on Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), an indicator used to assess asset momentum. He noted that Bitcoin’s RSI is currently above 70, which, following past patterns, suggests that the cryptocurrency may be on the cusp of a significant rally.

“Note that the last time the RSI crossed 70, Bitcoin exploded. The RSI is now overbought and could rise to 100 points, as this is ideal for bullish markets,” Happel and Alleman said, confirming a long-term bullish trend.

He cautioned that Bitcoin is now entering “uncharted territory,” potentially reaching the $32,700 mark before rising further.

The Bitcoin rally prediction by the Glassnode co-founders is significant due to their expertise in data analytics, especially in the crypto market. Their analysis, based on historical data and driven by key market indicators, provides potential investors valuable insight into the future trajectory of Bitcoin.

Evaluating Bitcoin’s RSI, in particular, is an important tool for traders and investors. It will be interesting to see if Bitcoin’s current momentum and potential ‘overbought’ situation actually leads to the predicted bounce.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is being traded at $35,142.

Produced in collaboration with Benzinga

Source: www.zenger.news