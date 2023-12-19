Bitcoin Drops to $38,000: Here's What Could Be Reasons

Data shows that Bitcoin is losing a large area of ​​on-chain support with its latest decline. Here is the range where the next area for the asset is located.

Bitcoin has slipped below the $41,200 to $42,400 support zone

As analyst Ali pointed out in a Post On X, BTC has slipped below a key on-chain support zone today. The “on-chain support” range refers to the price below the current spot price of the cryptocurrency that hosts the cost basis for many investors.

For any holder, the cost basis, the price at which they purchased their coins, is a fundamental level, as its recalibration by the cryptocurrency can alter their profit-loss balance.

Investor psychology works in such a way that if this retesting of the cost basis occurs from above (meaning the holder was making profits before this), the holder may react by buying more of the asset because they may be confident. That this same price range may become profitable again in the future.

On the other hand, any investors who were previously at a loss may be likely to sell when the price reaches its break-even mark, as they would not want to miss the opportunity to escape without any losses if the asset . Falling again soon.

The reactions of individual investors are generally not relevant to the overall market. Still, if multiple holders show this reaction simultaneously, the combined force could cause price fluctuations.

Now, here’s a chart that shows what different price ranges for Bitcoin look like in terms of the number of addresses that have bought from them:

It seems that the range around $38,000 is currently heavy for investors Source: @ali_charts on X

As shown in the above graph, Bitcoin’s range is quite deep among investors between $41,200 and $42,400. In total, 1.87 million addresses have bought 727,520 BTC at these levels.

Bitcoin has been moving in and out of this important support area over the past few days, suggesting that this area may be weakening. If the range is lost, BTC could see an extended decline towards the next major support area.

The chart shows that the $37,400 to $38,700 range is where substantial on-chain support may be available, as 1.28 million addresses have their cost base.

Thus, Bitcoin may be at risk of falling to $38,000 (the average price of the range) soon. In a possible scenario of such a decline, the current $41,200 to $42,400 range could also become resistance, as these addresses would become loss holders desperate to leave.

btc price

Bitcoin slipped to the $40,500 level the previous day, but has since recovered to the $41,600 level. Looks like the support isn’t completely gone yet.

The coin price seems to have gone through ups and downs today Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, Chart from Tradingview.com, IntoTheBlock.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com