Bitcoin dropped 5% in an hour, why are crypto markets falling?

The largest digital asset fell nearly 5% in just one hour during the Asian trading session on Monday, December 11, dropping from $43,800 to an intraday low of $41,780.

At the time of writing, BTC was changing hands at around $42,300, which is still 3.7% higher than the same time last week.

The big drop comes after a solid rally, with Bitcoin’s price up 65% since mid-October when it was trading at around $26,800.

“After its eight consecutive green weeks, Bitcoin is finally breathing a sigh of relief,” macroeconomics outlet Kobe Leiter said.

Bitcoin price decline

On December 11, crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant Asked Which data changed before the BTC price correction.

According to the report, the stablecoin supply ratio (SSR) has reached a two-year high. This means that “Bitcoin is considered to be worth more than stablecoins, suggesting that market participants are placing a higher value on Bitcoin.”

More than 50% of the circulating supply is in profit. This metric has previously indicated a distribution “either at the local top or at the major top for BTC”.

“Despite the overall bullish sentiment, a significant subgroup of long-term holders remains underwater at resistance,” it reported.

Additionally, this week is a big macro week with many central banks, including the Federal Reserve, announcing interest rate decisions. Derivatives Platform, Greeks Live, commented,

“With most forecast data no longer supporting any rate hikes, all major asset classes are now adjusting their pricing for the imminent end of the rate hike cycle,”

Analyst “Credibull Crypto” suggested that a V-reversal could occur after a few days of consolidation.

Elsewhere on crypto markets

Total capitalization has fallen by nearly $80 billion, or 4%, to $1.65 trillion in the past few hours. However, it is still up 13% from last month.

Ethereum took a big hit this Monday, falling 4.7% to $2,242 during early trading in Asia.

Altcoins were also in the red, with big losses for XRP, Cardano, Polkadot and Chainlink. Avalanche (AVAX) is bucking the trend with a gain of 7.8% on the day.

