Bitcoin dominance still in its expansion phase: Glassnode

According to Glassnode, data from past crypto market cycles suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) dominance over altcoins will continue to grow over the next several months.

In a newly published report, Blockchain & Market Intelligence explains how the dominance of the leading crypto asset is shaping up against the second-largest crypto, Ethereum (ETH), compared to previous years.

Ethereum beats gold, but loses to BTC

When weighed against gold, Bitcoin has gained 93% this year, with the price per ounce remaining relatively under $2000. In contrast, ETH has increased by only 39%.

According to Glassnode, while both assets have experienced “decreases of similar magnitude” throughout the year, the bullish period has seen more significant gains for BTC. Glassnode writes:

“Prior cycles have seen ETH decline by over -50% on a relative basis during bearish market correction phases, with the current decline reaching -38%.”

Glassnode said that ETH’s downtrend against BTC since the prior “cycle low” in June 2022 has lasted for 470 days, compared to less than 400 days in previous cycles.

As of November, Bitcoin dominance has increased from 38% at the end of 2022 to 53%, while Ethereum dominance is only 17%. Market dominance refers to what share of the total crypto market cap Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively account for.

In recent weeks, the ETH/BTC price ratio has fallen to a nearly 15-month low of 0.052. Excitement around a potential Bitcoin ETF, as well as a “flight to quality” from bonds to other assets, has helped push BTC away from its other crypto competitors.

As a group, altcoins excluding stablecoins have gained 37% this year, meaningfully lagging BTC. Stable coins, which are typically backed by non-crypto assets like fiat currencies, comprise more than 9% of crypto’s total market capitalization.

When does Bitcoin season end?

According to James Check, principal analyst at Glassnode, the market is still “in a phase of Bitcoin dominance expansion.”

“By March 2020, there was a reversal,” Czech said of the previous cycle in recent video analysis.

In March 2020, Bitcoin fell from $9000 to under $4000 on “Black Thursday”, before subsequently recovering and rising to more than $64,000 over the next 12 months. However, ETH and other altcoins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), gained even more during this rally period.

source: cryptopotato.com