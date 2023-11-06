Bitcoin dominance could set a new record on this condition

Although the price of BTC increased, its trading volume declined in the last 24 hours.

The metrics are looking bullish on BTC, indicating another bullish trend.

Bitcoin [BTC] Has always been dominating the crypto market. In fact, in recent days, BTC’s market dominance has been over 52%, indicating its immense popularity.

read bitcoin [BTC] Price Prediction 2023-24

However, if the latest data is considered, the numbers could increase further, especially if BTC continues to hover around a particular price band.

Bitcoin’s dominance may increase!

If small dips are ignored, BTC’s dominance has increased dramatically over the past several years. Just to compare, while dominance at its press time was 52%, Ethereum [ETH]Which is the second largest crypto, its dominance was only 18%.

Although ETH’s dominance was also commendable, it could not be compared to Bitcoin.

logical path forward #bitcoin dominance. This should give the alt some room to run $BTC Stays around $34-$35k and will definitely place them if BTC makes new YTD highs. pic.twitter.com/wC9I8WChuf – Caleb Franzen (@CalebFranzen) 4 November 2023

Caleb Franzen, a popular crypto analyst, recently revealed an interesting development on X (formerly Twitter). According to his tweet, BTC dominance could see further growth in the coming days if its price sustains around $34,000 and $35,000.

Bitcoin looks comfortable above $35,000

A look at BTC’s price action broadly suggests that BTC will be able to remain in the band. According to CoinMarketCap, the coin was up more than 1.15% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, it was trading at $35,179.83 with a market capitalization of over $647 billion.

However, its trading volume had declined over the past day, raising concerns. Nonetheless, CryptoCoin, another popular crypto analyst, pointed out a key metric that suggests BTC can expect another rally soon.

I don’t mean to offend everyone, but the Monthly Stochastic never gets that high unless something good is about to happen. #bitcoin, pic.twitter.com/hcgshPUxA5 – CryptoCon (@CryptoCon_) 4 November 2023

According to the tweet, BTC’s monthly stochastic was near the level after which the price has historically tended to rise. For example, similar situations occurred in 2013, 2017 and 2022.

Therefore, there was a need to take a better look at BTC’s network health to see if BTC could indeed start another rally soon.

According to data analyzed by AMBCrypto via CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s Miners Position Index (MPI) and binary CDD were both in the green. Thus, as of press time, both miners and long-term holders were reluctant to sell their stakes.

Is your portfolio green? Check Bitcoin Profit Calculator

The derivatives market data also looks quite bullish. Notably, the open interest of King Coin increased along with its price. Whenever this happens, the trend is more likely to continue.

Additionally, according to CoinGlass, BTC’s funding rate was also green, meaning futures buyers were purchasing the coin at its higher price at the time of publication.

Source: ambcrypto.com