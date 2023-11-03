Bitcoin Disappoints While Markets Pro Delivers 88% Gain in 29 Hours

2023 was predicted to be the year of comeback for Bitcoin. Experts had predicted that the king of crypto would rise to $50,000 or more, but it has only returned to $26,000 since the bear market began in late 2021. Cointelegraph Markets Pro, despite the bearish trend in the sector, has sent more than 150 winning alerts to investors so far this year.

Smart investors aren’t sitting on the sidelines and waiting for older coins to explode. Instead, they rely on Markets Pro – an AI-powered crypto trading dashboard – to spot market events before they drive up select crypto prices. As a result, they got the opportunity to grow with profits like 50%, 61%, 80% and even 88%.

Those gains were only seen by one of the AI ​​indicators – NewsQuakes™ considered the fastest and most actionable newsfeed in crypto – known to impact prices and create “flash” breakouts within hours of the crypto market. Built in dashboard to track growth.

PEPE – 50.35% in 5 hours!

The listing of PEPE token on May 5, 2023 made headlines. The popular Memecoin, built on the Ethereum blockchain, was launched in April 2023 and soon became one of the most traded cryptocurrencies in the market.

News of the Binance listing hit the market at around 7:00 UTC. As of 12:00 UTC, the coin is up 50.35% in just five hours. Most traders missed the move, while those with access to alerts from Markets Pro had the opportunity to take advantage of the bounce.

SOMM – 61.88% in 4 hours!

On March 17, 2023, an announcement was made about Sommelier that led investors to anticipate a potential price increase. Sommelier is a non-custodial, cross-chain platform for executing intelligent DeFi vaults that automatically invest user funds based on a specific strategy.

Markets Pro picked up the story and alerted members at 9:00 UTC. As of 13:00 UTC, SOMM is up nearly 62%.

OAX – 80.53% in less than 72 hours!

OAX is a native Ethereum divisible virtual token. OAX Foundation, which aims to help the DeFi and crypto financial services sector flourish, issues tokens.

A breaking news story about OAX appeared on Markets Pro “Radar” on March 22, 2023.

At the time of the announcement, the token was trading at around $0.29. In less than 72 hours it rose to $0.52.

Investors with access to Markets Pro alerts gained about 81%.

FLM – 88.15% in 29 short hours!

On June 20, 2023, an unexpected announcement was released regarding Flamingo Finance. According to sources, Flamingo has recently partnered with O3 Labs. Which allowed Flamingo to bridge 14 EVM chains.

The story started at 09:00 when FLM was priced at a little over 6-cents. Markets Pro picked up the story and sent alerts to members in real time. A day later, the price rose to less than 12-cents, giving investors who had access to Intel a massive gain of 88.15%.

Recently, in the last two months, Markets Pro alerted members about a 45.25% gain on LOOM, a 44.42% gain on POND, and a 41.17% gain on Bitcoin Cash. Members were alerted to unusual market activity just before KAS surged 21.27% over the past 7 days. Markets Pro Alerts alerted members just before JOE surged 39.05% in the last 12 days. Over the past 13 days, an alert pointed to ARKM rising 21.63% just before.

He is not everything. Just a few weeks ago an alert was sent by VTHO to get 30% returns in just 15 minutes. The next alert may be issued at any time.

Markets Pro helps crypto investors win

In crypto investing, minutes can often make a big difference. Markets Pro strives to deliver actionable news as it becomes available. NewsQuakes™ is derived from a real-time aggregation engine, aggregated from over a thousand primary sources every minute and analyzed by an AI algorithm to determine which news stories are most likely to drive crypto prices higher. Can influence. These breaking alerts are delivered without human intervention. Therefore, they are often the fastest way for market participants to learn about major events in the cryptocurrency sector.

Newsquakes™ looked at the market events that led to these and dozens of other winning trades. Instant alerts were then sent to members so they could jump on the potential breakout token of their choice. NewsQuakes™ is one of the few advanced AI indicators built into the dashboard to help crypto investors and traders find winning plays.

Cointelegraph is a publisher of financial information, not an investment advisor. We do not provide individualized or personalized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and involve significant risk, including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and charts are accurate at the time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live-tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making any financial decisions.

