A’s recent announcement bitcoin core Developers have disrupted the Bitcoin community, signaling the beginning of a deeper internal conflict. The statement disclosed a vulnerability in Bitcoin Core that has been exploited by “Inscription” since 2013. These inscriptions are essentially metadata added to Bitcoin Satoshis, turning them into digital artworks, or NFT-like entities, on the blockchain. This revelation has led to a push to ban such practices, fueling debate and division among stakeholders.

Inscriptions have used block space to add additional data to transactions, possibly circumventing set limits by disguising the data as program code. Bitcoin Knots v25.1 has resolved this issue, Bitcoin Core is still exposed, a fix is ​​expected in the v27 release next year. This delay in resolution has sparked a battle within the Bitcoin community, as developers and users take sides over the value and appropriateness of inscriptions on the blockchain.

On the technical front, ordinals, which are by-products of these inscriptions, have been investigated for their use in block spaces. Each Satoshi can carry an inscription up to approximately four MB in size. Although Satoshis do not naturally come with inscriptions, this additional data can include anything from transaction notes to attached files, which extend the functionality of Bitcoin.

The controversy lies in the use of block space for purposes other than financial transactions, which many purists argue detracts from Bitcoin’s primary purpose as a currency and store of value. The introduction of ordinals and the ability to attach NFT-like data to Satoshi has opened up new use cases for Bitcoin, as well as raised concerns over network efficiency, lack of block space, and the real purpose of the blockchain.

As for Bitcoin’s latest price performance, the chart shows a strong bullish trend, with recent candlesticks indicating continued upward momentum. The price is trading comfortably above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong bullish sentiment and slightly overbought conditions in the market.

