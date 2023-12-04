Bitcoin Depot Inc.

This recognition follows a historic year of growth for Bitcoin Depot and its historic Nasdaq public listing.

Bitcoin Depot Founder and CEO Brandon Mintz Honored on Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance List

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced that Founder and CEO Brandon Mintz was recognized in the Forbes 13th annual Under Has been given. The 30 List for the Class of 2024, a prestigious set of lists recognizing 30 notable people under the age of 30 across various industries. Mintz received recognition in the finance category for founding Bitcoin Depot. As the world’s largest crypto kiosk provider, Bitcoin Depot boasts over 6,000 Bitcoin ATMs across North America, with a market share of over 20%.

“In founding Bitcoin Depot seven years ago, my aim was to bring cryptocurrencies within easy reach of the average person. Today, I am thrilled to see the significant progress we have made this year, not only in growing our presence but also in distribution. Even in the midst of challenging market conditions, outstanding service to our customers,” Mintz said. “This recognition is a testament to our progress in 2023 and our unwavering dedication to innovation and strategic growth. It is a true honor to be acknowledged alongside other distinguished industry pioneers. I am excited to further expand Bitcoin Depot’s impact in 2024 and the years to come. ,

In July 2023, Bitcoin Depot debuted on Nasdaq under the ticker “BTM”, becoming the first BTM company to debut on a US exchange. The company also announced several key partnerships throughout the year with major retailers such as Circle K and Fast Lane.

“This is one of the most diverse and ambitious Under 30 classes ever, and especially in terms of the scope of their work and the impact of their leadership,” Kristin Stoller, senior editor of Forbes Under 30, said in a press release. “Most are the founder or co-founder of a company, but creators and artists are also making their mark as they build their brands beyond the traditional artistic realm.”

The Forbes Under 30 Class of 2024 highlights honorees from 20 different industries: arts & style, media, entertainment, education, science, enterprise tech, health care, energy, sports, consumer tech, music, finance , food and beverage, social impact, manufacturing and industry, venture capital, marketing and advertising, retail and e-commerce, games and social media.

To select candidates for this prestigious list, Forbes writers and editors review thousands of online submissions, as well as use industry sources and alumni lists for recommendations. Candidates are evaluated forbes Staff and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential. All finalists must be 29 or younger by December 31, 2023.

To learn more about Bitcoin Depot, visit: https://bitcoindepot.com/bitcoin-atm-info/forbes-30-under-30/

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission of connecting people who prefer using cash to a comprehensive, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with a simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy across payments, spending and investment sectors. Users can convert cash into Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. The company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of June 30, 2023. Learn more www.bitcoindepot.com ,

About Forbes

Forbes celebrates success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and guides the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are making a difference, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people around the world through its trusted journalism, signature Live and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 46 licensed local editions in 78 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services licensing agreements.

