Bitcoin Deja Vu: Capital Flows Show Bullish Momentum Ahead of 2021

On-chain data shows that cryptocurrency capital flows currently look similar to December 2020, just before Bitcoin surged from $18,000 to $65,000.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently receiving capital investment of $19.7 billion

As analyst Ali points out in a new Post On X, Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently receiving large amounts of capital inflows. To demonstrate these positive flows, the analyst referred to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode’s “BTC + ETH Net Position Change” indicator.

What this metric does is that it tracks the 30-day change in the combined real range of these top two cryptocurrencies. The “cap received” here basically refers to the total amount of capital (in USD) that investors have used to purchase a given asset.

Thus, changes in the net position of the metric can give an indication about whether the total money invested in the coin in question has gone up or down during the past month.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in this indicator for Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past few years:

It appears that the value of the metric has been increasing in recent days Source: @ali_charts on X

As shown in the above graph, Bitcoin + Ethereum net position change has recently been inside the positive zone and is only climbing up. The trend naturally makes sense, as both assets have seen some sharp growth over the past month.

Currently, the indicator is valued at $19.7 billion. As Ali pointed out, “This is around the same capital inflows that we saw in December 2020, before BTC surged from $18,000 to $65,000!”

In the same chart, data for two other metrics is also shown. The first is “Stablecoin Net Position Change”, which, as its name suggests, tracks the monthly inflows and outflows of major USD stablecoins in the sector.

However, unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, this metric does not use the actual limit, but only the supply of stablecoins. This is obviously due to the fact that these coins have the same value at all points in time, so the actual cap will not differ from the market cap (which itself is equal to the supply since the price is $1).

From the chart, it is visible that stablecoins have also enjoyed positive inflows recently. This means that all three major asset classes of the sector, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Stablecoin, are currently receiving capital injections.

Most of the capital inflows and outflows in the cryptocurrency sector happen through these three. Altcoins simply receive their capital through rotation from these core assets.

Thus, stablecoins and the top two cryptocurrencies are enjoying positive inflows together, which has historically been a very bullish combination for the entire sector. This creative combination has not formed for most of this year, but has finally formed during this latest leg of the rally.

The last indicator on the chart keeps track of net inflows and outgoings from the entire sector by summarizing netflows for BTC+ETH and stablecoins only. As is clear, the value of this metric is also currently the same as in December 2020.

Looking at Bitcoin’s historical performance since December 2020, this could mean that the price of BTC is poised for another price surge going forward.

btc price

Bitcoin rose above the $43,000 level not too long ago, but it appears that the coin has suffered a setback as it is now trading below the mark once again.

The price of the asset appears to have increased over the past day Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

