Crypto financial services firm Matrixport has confirmed its bullish projection on the future trajectory of the price of Bitcoin. During this time, the company also mentioned when this is likely to happen based on past cycles and historical performance.

When Bitcoin will reach $125,000

In a report on the sustainability of the bull market in 2024, Matrixport noted that Bitcoin will reach $125,000 by the end of 2024. Earlier, he estimated that Bitcoin would reach $63,140 by April 2024. April 2024 is set to be the time when the Bitcoin halving will occur and many expect this event to trigger a bull market.

The basis of their $125,000 projection is based on the fact that years in which Bitcoin halvings have occurred are generally bullish. Historically, Bitcoin saw gains of 186%, −126, and 297% in 2012, 2016, and 2020, respectively. In such a situation, they hope that something similar will happen in 2024 also.

Another thing they used to support their projection is the fact that miners deposit their Bitcoin rewards before each halving. There is usually a significant increase in prices (about 200%) after the event. Therefore, he expects that nothing will be different this time, if it does then Bitcoin will be able to reach the price level of $125,000.

Meanwhile, macro factors seem to be aligning for this parabolic rally in 2024. Based on Matrixport’s inflation model, inflation could decline, leading to a reduction in interest rate hikes. If this happens, it will undoubtedly be bullish for Bitcoin, given that the Fed’s dovish stance affects the Bitcoin price.

The bull market has already started

Contrary to public opinion, Matrixport believes that the bull market has already started this year. He noted that, like previous cycles, bull markets always follow each bear market for three years. Based on this “simple cycle analysis”, he estimates that this bull market will also last for three years. According to this assumption, the bull market will last till 2025.

The financial services firm previously shared a report on how the fifth bull market will unfold. This cycle, which they claim started on June 22, 2023, is likely driven by expectations of institutional adoption. This is likely a reference to the Spot Bitcoin ETF that could potentially launch soon.

His projections so far seem to be on track. As part of how this bull market will unfold, he confirmed that Bitcoin will reach $45,000 between November this year and April 2024. This could happen soon, as the leading cryptocurrency recently broke above $40,000.

