Bitcoin crosses $44,000 as BlackRock secures seed capital for spot BTC ETF

(Kitco News) – Bitcoin (BTC) bulls have been active again on Tuesday and are trying to push its price even higher, data provided by Trading View shows the top crypto near noon on Coinbase. Reached close to $44,100, the first time it has crossed $44,000. From 6th April 2022.

Developments around spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to be the main driving force in BTC price appreciation, with reports circulating on Tuesday indicating that BlackRock has secured $100,000 in “seed capital” for its anticipated spot BTC ETF, according to Securities.com. has been stated in a new submission. and exchange commission.

According to the filing, “On October 27, 2023, Seed Capital Investor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, purchased, subject to the Terms, 4,000 shares of Seed Shares at a per-share price of $25.00. The delivery of the seed shares was made on October 27, 2023. The total income to the trust from the sale of seed shares was $100,000.

The move indicates that BlackRock sees a high chance that its application will be approved, and Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seifert say there is a 90% chance that the first-place BTC ETF will be approved by January 10. Will go.

Max Kaiser, a well-known Bitcoin maximalist, has also caused a stir of speculation by tweeting about “rumors” that the sovereign wealth fund for Qatar – which is responsible for managing the country’s vast oil and gas-generated wealth – “Seeing” Buy $500 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin. Keizer suggested This could lead to a “$100,000 God Candle” on the BTC chart.

This rumor, combined with ETF speculation and growing concerns about global debt and uncontrolled printing of fiat by central banks, has led investors to pay more close attention to Bitcoin, resulting in new 2023 highs, and bull profits. Want to increase it further.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Data provided by CoinGlass shows that as a result of BTC and multiple altcoins moving higher over the past 24 hours, $82.94 million of long positions were liquidated as well as a total of $167.26 million of short positions.

Total Liquidation Chart. Source: CoinGlass

“Traders do not have enough upside leverage, a conclusion drawn from the elevated premium at which perpetual futures are trading,” said Marcus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport. “While for most of the year perpetual futures traded at a 5-10% premium, since November, it has increased to 10-15% and sometimes trades with 20-30%. “This reflects panic buying by traders who are closing shorts or increasing leveraged longs.”

Bitcoin perpetual futures funding rate. Source: Matrixport

ETF speculation appears to have put Bitcoin into uncharted territory, according to market analyst Rect Capital, who said BTC is now behaving differently than in any previous cycle.

And the move prompted MN Trading founder Michael van de Poppe to say that Bitcoin is now on track to reach $48,500 – $50,000 before the next halving, which is expected to occur in mid-to-late April 2024.

#bitcoin On track to reach $48.5-50.5K marker before stalling. It has always done this in previous cycles, looks like we will see it again here. As long as it stays above $39K, it’s great vibes. The chances of Bitcoin reaching $30K are becoming increasingly slim. pic.twitter.com/BMqyK6bA0u – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 5 December 2023

Source: www.kitco.com