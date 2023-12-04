The price of Bitcoin (BTC) hit $40,000 on Sunday for the first time since early May 2022, while Ethereum (ETH) rose above $2,200 amid a broader – if short – rally across crypto markets.

Bitcoin’s price hovered near the $40,000 level in recent days, but finally broke above it on Sunday and traded above $40,600 at press time, according to CoinDesk Indices data, a rise of nearly 3% in 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $2,205, which is a similar percentage increase over the past 24 hours. Most other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization recorded smaller gains, although BNB coin, a token affiliated with the Binance exchange, was down about 0.1% on the previous day.

Ethereum has not traded above $2,200 since May 2022, although it has come close a few times.

CoinDesk reported earlier this week that Bitcoin holders withdrew 37,000 BTC between November 17 and December 1, suggesting that they were taking direct custody of their coins.

The move comes days after gold futures hit a record high of $2,087 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates are now in restrictive territory.

“The market is expecting a rate cut in the coming year and investors are bullish on the outlook for Bitcoin ETF applications by some of the biggest names in asset management,” Lucy Hu, senior analyst at Metalfa, wrote in a note. “This is an official bullish statement and we may see further price increases in the coming weeks.”

Powell’s comments play into the narrative that the tightening cycle has peaked, sending bond yields lower.

“On the other hand, crypto is moving up nicely along with gold due to lower yields,” crypto data provider AmberData said in a newsletter on Sunday.

“Bitcoin eager to jump higher even without spot ETF catalyst headline, market wants to go long,” AmberData said.

Traders have been betting on topside options in recent weeks, betting on the possibility of Bitcoin reaching $45,000 by the end of March 2024.

The coming week will bring US ISM services PMI data and non-farm payrolls for December. A strong NFP data could result in Fed rate cut bets for 2024 being cancelled, slowing BTC’s gains.

