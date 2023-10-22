Bitcoin critic blasts spot ETF hype, predicts less institutional investment

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen above $30,000 in the last few hours. However, like many examples over the past week, the crypto market leader was unable to maintain its bullish momentum, falling 0.6% in the last hour.

As the BTC market continues its battle against the $30,000 resistance zone, Bitcoin critic and gold advocate Peter Schiff weighed in on the ongoing discussion surrounding the potential implications of the approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). .

Schiff says Bitcoin ETF won’t spur institutional investment

In a post on X on Saturday, Peter Schiff said that contrary to popular beliefs, the availability of more Bitcoin ETFs will not result in high levels of institutional investment in the world’s largest crypto asset.

Schiff’s big decision comes at a time when many asset managers are currently trying to gain approval to launch the first-ever spot Bitcoin ETF in the US.

#bitcoin Pampers claims there are once more #BitcoinETF, investment professionals will start buying them for their clients. This will never happen. There is still a lot of liability. Investment advisors will not buy them and stock brokers will only accept unsolicited buy orders. – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) 21 October 2023

Since the beginning of this ETF saga in June, many market analysts have lauded the potential positive effects of a spot Bitcoin ETF, with some predicting the price of BTC to trade above $100,000.

According to a recent report from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the approval of a spot market ETF could result in BTC gaining a market cap of $900 billion and increasing the total crypto market cap by $1 trillion.

However, Peter Schiff offers an opposing theory to this debate as he believes that investment brokers would certainly not purchase such funds for their clients due to some “obligation”.

In this context, “liability” likely refers to the risk factors associated with crypto investing, including crypto market volatility and the lack of clear regulations in the US.

Peter Schiff believes that with such existing “liabilities,” investment professionals will not promote or recommend Bitcoin ETFs to their clients.

In the best-case scenario, he says, investing in Bitcoin ETFs – including spot Bitcoin ETFs – is likely to occur through unsolicited purchase orders, whereby a client makes a specific request to purchase such funds.

The ETF saga continues

In other news, the Bitcoin ETF saga has gained more attention in recent weeks as more bullish predictions continue to be made.

Recently, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said that the largest US exchange is confident that the SEC will definitely greenlight a spot Bitcoin ETF following the commission’s recent court defeat against Grayscale.

Meanwhile, some asset managers, including BlackRock and Ark Invest, have had their ETF applications reviewed, indicating ongoing negotiations with the SEC, a step that typically precedes approval by the securities regulator.

For now, it is unknown whether the spot Bitcoin ETF will eventually grace the US markets, but analysts put January 10 as the expected date of approval.

Peter Schiff’s theory can then be tested. However, it is worth pointing out that BTC gained 7% on October 16 following the fake news on the approval of the BlackRock iShares ETF.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $29,890.35, up 0.6% on the last day. Meanwhile, the token’s daily trading volume has declined by 12.67% and is valued at $13.35 billion.

BTC is trading at $29,885.27 on the hourly chart. Source: BTCUSDT chart on tradingview.com

Featured image from American Enterprise Institute, chart from TradingView

