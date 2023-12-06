Bitcoin: Could $47K price prediction come true soon?

Bitcoin has gained more than 13% in the last seven days.

Selling pressure increased on King Coin.

Bitcoin after a long wait [BTC] It finally managed to rise above $40,000 for the first time since April. This news caused excitement in the crypto community.

This episode not only shows the potential of BTC, but it also caused the coin to make the previous resistance level its new support.

Bitcoin finally rises above $40,000

Although BTC also showed bullish momentum a few weeks ago, it failed to surprise investors. But things changed recently as its price went above $40,000.

According to CoinMarketCap, BTC is up more than 13% over the past seven days. At the time of writing, it was trading at $41,709.36 with a market capitalization of over $815 billion.

Its trading volume also increased in the last 24 hours, which is serving as a foundation for higher prices. Due to the recent bullish rally, BTC’s market dominance also increased.

When AMBCrypto checked CoinStats data, we found that BTC dominance had reached 51.03% at press time. The same figure fell to 49.1% in November 2023.

Bitcoin: New key levels to watch

While the price of BTC surged, crypto analyst Ali pointed out some key levels for the king coin via X (formerly Twitter). Notably, the most important resistance area for BTC was at $47,360.

Thus, the new support level of BTC can be expected to be near the $37,000 mark.

#bitcoin , The most important resistance zone for $BTC at $47,360, while $37,000 has now become an important support zone! pic.twitter.com/0OpN2ZMo9e – Ali (@ali_charts) 4 December 2023

AMBCrypto took a look at Bitcoin’s liquidation levels to confirm the above thesis. We find that BTC liquidations have increased significantly near $37,000 (fluorescent line).

Therefore, $37,000 seems more likely to be BTC’s new support. Furthermore, as evident from the data from Hyblock Capital, the price of BTC failed to rise above the $42,500 mark.

Therefore, the king of crypto will have to surpass that mark first to continue its bullish rally.

Will BTC cross $42,500 soon?

AMBCrypto then took a look at the king of crypto’s on-chain metrics to see the feasibility of BTC surpassing $42,500. The coin’s MVRV ratio increased significantly last week, which was a positive sign.

Another positive metric was its transaction count, which also increased last week.

Additionally, data from CryptoQuant showed that BTC’s binary CDD was in the green at press time. This means that activity by long-term holders over the past seven days was below average.

Derivatives investors were also buying BTC at higher prices, increasing the likelihood of continued price increases.

However, despite the recent rise in the coin’s price, BTC miners chose a different option. Miners have always played a major role in shaping BTC’s price action, and in this instance, they started selling.

AMBCrypto’s investigation of Glassnode data revealed that miner wallet balances had been declining for more than a month. At press time, miners had a balance of 1.8 million BTC.

Furthermore, miners were selling holdings in the moderate range compared to their one-year average, which was evident from the Miner Condition Index (MPI).

Since miners were selling, it was important to look at the broader market to understand the sentiment around BTC.

According to data analyzed by AMBCrypto via CryptoQuant, net deposits of BTC on exchanges were higher than the average over the past seven days, meaning there was more selling pressure on the coin.

What is worrying is that the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges has recently outstripped its supply outside of exchanges. This meant that investors were selling BTC when its price was higher in order to exit with profits.

Should investors expect a decline in prices?

Apart from the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges, another bearish indicator was the coin’s Fear and Greed Index. At press time, the index was valued at 75, indicating “greed” in the market.

Whenever the index reaches the greed position, there is a possibility of a price correction.

Therefore, AMBCrypto examined the daily chart of BTC to better understand whether BTC will drop to $37,000 and test its support level in the coming days.

A sharp decline was recorded in the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) of BTC, a development in favor of sellers.

read bitcoin [BTC] Price Prediction 2023-24

Additionally, Bitcoin’s Money Flow Index (MFI) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) were both in the overbought zone, increasing the possibility of further price action.

However, MACD remained in favor of buyers as it showed bullish gains in the market.

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com