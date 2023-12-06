Bitcoin Core v26.0 released, v27 could end Bitcoin ordinals

Bitcoin Core v26.0 offers faster syncing and better networking, but planned changes in v27 could prevent the creation of new Bitcoin ordinals. Image by Creative Clicks, Adobe Stock.

The latest major release of the Bitcoin Core software, version 26.0, is now available. The upgrade includes changes that will improve network connectivity and syncing speeds for nodes. However, Bitcoin developers have indicated that the next release, v27, may eliminate the controversial Bitcoin ordinals.

Bitcoin Core v26.0 released with improvements to networking and syncing

The v26.0 update comes with several optimizations that improve networking connectivity and initial blockchain syncing speeds for nodes.

Key features of Bitcoin Core v26.0 include initial support for new network data transport protocols, increased resilience against Eclipse attacks, faster node bootstrapping with UTXO snapshots, and a variety of RPC (Remote Procedure Call) enhancements.

The new transport protocol called v2 is opt-in for now, but allows advanced nodes to take advantage of improved peer connectivity if both parties have enabled v2. The default legacy protocol is still fully supported.

Bitcoin Core v26.0 helps nodes stay connected to multiple networks simultaneously, preventing isolation and eclipse attacks where peers are unable to maintain diverse connections.

One of the biggest additions in this release is the LoadTxOutset RPC which can use UTXO snapshots to bootstrap a node in minutes instead of hours. This brings usable nodes online immediately instead of waiting for a complete sync.

Additionally, several RPCs have been added or updated, including getchinstates to monitor sync progress and better taproot support for some wallet functions.

Bitcoin Ordinals may stop with the arrival of Bitcoin Core v27

Bitcoin Ordinals are Satoshi (the smallest unit of Bitcoin) that have been digitally imprinted with text or an image to create unique collectibles – essentially Bitcoin-based NFTs.

These were introduced by Casey Rodermer in January 2023, but have become controversial due to the large amount of data collected on the Bitcoin blockchain, which accounts for financial transactions.

While Bitcoin Core v26.0 does not directly address the ongoing issues with Bitcoin ordinals, the developers have indicated that the next major release, v27, will include changes that would disable critical functionality required to create new ordinals.

PSA: “Inscriptions” are exploiting a vulnerability #bitcoin Core to spamming the blockchain. Bitcoin Core has, since 2013, allowed users to set a limit on the size of additional data to relay or mine (‘-datacarriersize’) transactions. By obfuscating their data in the form of program code,… – Luke Dashjr (@LukeDashjr) 6 December 2023

OCEAN mining pool founder and Bitcoin Core contributor Luke Dashzer explained that the method used to create ordinals takes advantage of a vulnerability that was recently patched in the Bitcoin Core fork Bitcoin Knots.

Dashjr explained about the vulnerability that allows ordinals to bypass the code’s limitations on additional data in transactions by obscuring inscription data as program code.

DashJr has been a vocal critic of Ordinals since their introduction, saying that they are spamming the blockchain and harming the network. The recent resurgence in ordinal activity has caused congestion on the network and increased the average transaction fee on Bitcoin by more than 1000%.

Bitcoin average transaction fee is currently at 19.46, up from 10.99 yesterday and up from 1.337 a year ago. This is a change of 77.08% from yesterday and 1350% from a year ago. Bitcoin average transaction fee chart by YCharts.

The pending update to Bitcoin Core v27 fixes this vulnerability, which will prevent new ordinals from being minted. However, the existing ordinals will remain on the blockchain.

Other developers have defended the experiment Acknowledging the technical issues, as an unexpected, but interesting accident.

Despite this, most experts agree that the general frenzy reveals the need for proactive measures to manage blockchain growth and congestion. Although Bitcoin is decentralized, decisions like disabling Ordinals highlight the ability of coordinated updates to move the ecosystem in a certain direction.

The Bitcoin Core project is charged with the responsibility of maintaining Bitcoin as a strong currency for the world. This requires balancing the stability and reliability of the network with openness to new ideas, even controversial ideas. The v26 and v27 updates seek to maintain that balance with minimal disruption to users of Bitcoin for payments, trading, and investing.

