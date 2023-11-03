This week has seen a whirlwind of events. The price of Bitcoin seems to be the only stable thing in the industry at the moment, no matter how ridiculous it may be. That said, the cryptocurrency is still up over the past seven days, but not as much as last week. SBF found guilty, Solana (SOL) is exploding, and what not. A lot happened this week, so let’s dig deeper.

Starting with the price of BTC, the cryptocurrency is trading just below $35K at the time of writing, representing an increase of 2.5% over the past seven days. It’s not bad, but it’s not as good as last week’s performance.

It’s worth noting that Bitcoin hit a new 18-month high at around $36K earlier this week, but bulls were unable to keep the price there, and it subsequently fell back to where it currently stands. Doing business.

However, more importantly. Sam Bankman-Fried, the man once called the savior of crypto, was found guilty at trial, and is facing several years in prison.

That’s right – SBF was found guilty on all seven charges of fraud. There are different penalties for each of them, but the combined maximum is up to 120 years in prison. The judge has yet to determine the exact sentence. And SBF’s lawyer has already said that they will maintain his innocence at any cost.

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) is having the time of its life. The cryptocurrency has gained a massive 24% in the last seven days and is now trading near $40. This comes despite fears among many that FTX would sell a large number of tokens to repay its creditors.

Overall, it was a very eventful week. It’s interesting to see if the next seven days will be just as exciting or, who knows – maybe even more so. It is crypto after all.

market data

Market Cap: $1.336B | 24H Volume: $77B | BTC dominance: 50.8%

BTC: $34,762 (+2.5%) | ETH: $1806 (+1.9%) | BNB: $228 (+1.6%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Better Not Miss

Guilty: Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s Verdict and Everything You Need to Know. Sam Bankman-Fried lost his case. The former head of the once-leading FTX exchange was found guilty on all seven counts. Now they face a total of about 120 years in prison.

Bitcoin hits 18-month high, causing $150 million in liquidations. Earlier this week the price of Bitcoin hit an 18-month high and touched the important level of $36K. However, the price has since declined, wiping out long and short positions worth millions.

Solana overtakes Polygon in daily DEX volume amid price surge. The recent rally in Solana price pushed the cryptocurrency above Polygon in terms of daily DEX trading volume. This is according to the latest on-chain data.

Visa successfully completes digital Hong Kong dollar pilot program The initiative focuses on token deposits using central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), with an effort to revolutionize interbank business-to-business payments.

Here’s why Solana (SOL) price has surged 80% in a month, overtaking Bitcoin and Ripple (XRP). Solana (SOL) is this week’s best performer. The reason behind the staggering rally seems to be hidden in the fact that the team has released the Firedancer update on the testnet.

SEC issues subpoena to PayPal over its PYUSD stablecoin. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission issued a subpoena to PayPal. The development is related to the fact that PayPal launched the PYUSD stablecoin.

chart

This week, we have chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana and Binance Coin – click here for the full price analysis.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com