Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Gap Widens, What Does It Mean?

The data shows that the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Gap has recently increased to extremely positive values. What does this say about the market?

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Gap has seen a strong increase recently

As CryptoQuant Netherlands community manager Martunn explains in a Post On X, there appears to be a strong bidder on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

“Coinbase Premium Gap” refers to an indicator that tracks the difference between the prices of Bitcoin listed on Coinbase (USD pair) and Binance (USDT pair).

The former exchange is known for hosting more US-dominated traffic, while the latter has a global user base. Therefore the difference between prices on the two platforms can provide clues about the buying or selling behavior of the two demographics.

When the premium differential is positive, it means that the price listed on Coinbase is higher than that on Binance right now. Such a trend implies that US investors are participating in buying in greater quantities, or at least, they are selling to a lesser extent.

On the other hand, negative values ​​show that it is global investors who are currently providing more buying pressure/less selling pressure to the BTC market.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend of the Coinbase Premium Gap over the past day:

It seems that the value of the metric has become quite high recently. Source: @JA_Maartun on X

As shown in the above graph, the Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Gap has seen a sharp increase over the past day, meaning that the distance between Coinbase and Binance BTC prices has increased.

This would mean that large US investors potentially increased their buying. The accumulation is probably a reaction to a BTC spot ETF becoming more inevitable, as an SEC commissioner has come forward to say that there is no legitimate reason to hinder approving one.

If this is indeed a sign of accumulation from US-based institutional and other large entities, it would naturally be an optimistic sign for Bitcoin, as it could suggest that these holders are supportive of a continuation of the rally.

Another development that has recently occurred in this area is the switch of coins between Binance and Coinbase, as noted by an analyst in a CryptoQuant QuickTake post.

Both metrics appear to have moved in opposite directions recently Source: CryptoQuant

The chart above shows data for “Exchange Reserves,” a metric that measures the total amount of Bitcoin sitting in an exchange’s wallet for these two platforms.

At the time Quant shared the chart, Binance had seen an outflow of about 5,000 BTC, while Coinbase had seen an inflow of 12,000 BTC. The outflows on Binance are likely a result of the CEO change that the exchange has gone through.

Given the timing of these outflows and inflows, it is possible that large investors simply transferred their assets from one platform to another. However, since inflows to Coinbase significantly exceeded outflows to Binance, a large portion of the tokens may have come from other sources.

btc price

Bitcoin fell below the $36,000 level during the volatility that followed the above Binance news, but the coin has already bounced above $37,500.

BTC has seen a sharp recovery from its lows. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from tradingview.com, cryptoquant.com

Source: bitcoinist.com