Bitcoin climbs above $44k as altcoins continue to rally

(Kitco News) – It was a positive end to a breakout week for the cryptocurrency market as prices were up across the board, traders chased double-digit gains in the altcoin market, while Bitcoin (BTC) climbed above $44,000.

Stocks also gained momentum after a morning of volatility that saw prices rise and fall. Investors are increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and will be able to achieve a soft landing, which is helping to support asset prices.

At the closing bell, the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq were in the green, up 0.41%, 0.36% and 0.45% respectively. US 10-year Treasury yields rose 2.81% and sat at 4.245%, and the DXY rose 0.34% to 103.987.

Data provided by Trading View shows that Bitcoin bulls continued to push its price higher in trading on Friday, rising from $43,140 in the morning to $44,465 at the time of writing, a gain of 2.65% on the 24-hour chart.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

“After contracting on Wednesday and hitting a 20-month high, December Bitcoin futures prices are slightly stronger in early US trading on Friday,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior technical analyst at Kitco.

Bitcoin futures 1-day chart. Source: Kitco

“The pause in prices this weekend is not bearish,” Wyckoff said. “The price uptrend remains strong on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have a solid overall near-term technical advantage. There is a possibility of further increase in prices in the near future.

For those wondering what’s powering the rally in Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, Marcus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport, said, “Bitcoin doesn’t move randomly,” but is instead driven by “crowd psychology and macro It is driven by a “mixture of factors”.

“Liquidity and market structure considerations help understand short-term moves,” he said.

“Many factors have contributed to Bitcoin’s meteoric rise of +165% this year,” Thielen said. “Understanding the drivers of price returns is essential in making decisions about risk and reward.”

“Bitcoin started trading at $16,547 with a disappointing outlook for January 1, 2023,” he said. “Some commentators argued for a US recession, while others expected MicroStrategy to be forced to liquidate its leveraged Bitcoin positions. The fourth crypto bear market began in November 2021 when the US Federal Reserve began to change its approach to a more hawkish stance.

“In contrast, the fifth crypto bull market began as expectations rose that US inflation had peaked. “Interestingly, Bitcoin is almost on track to reach our $45,000 year-end target that we set for February 1, 2023,” Thielen said.

What’s next for BTC, market analyst Johnny Mo Said This will likely depend on how quickly a spot Bitcoin ETF gets approved.

“I expect an immediate violent surge on the news, and then possibly a slightly delayed but more serious selloff,” Mo said. “This news has been expected for months, its release does not fundamentally change anything. It gets recognized in the market and sells in the market.”

“This is why ‘buy rumour, sell news’ works again and again,” he said. After that, Mo pointed to the Bitcoin halving, which is “currently scheduled for April-May, depending on how the block time progresses between now and then.”

“Some people are still trying to deny whether the halving effect on price is ‘real’ or not – but its past success is impossible to deny if you know how to read the charts,” Moe said. “For three consecutive times over a decade, the price of Bitcoin has continued to decline in the months following the halving. This sets us up for the summer rally of 2024 in the second half of next year.

Bitcoin Liquid Index 1-week chart. Source: x

For the intermediate period between the ETF’s approval and the halving, Moe warned, “Don’t cut yourself into pieces by over-trading the consolidation.”

“I’m looking for consolidation in the 30,000s for a period of a few months before we start climbing again,” he said. “That’s just enough time for the media and the general public to forget about it again.”

MN Trading founder Michael van de Poppe also sees the potential for an extended period of sideways trading for Bitcoin and said it could present a good opportunity for significant upside in the altcoin market.

#bitcoin A huge jump from $25,000 to $45,000 has been seen. Maybe some more upside to $50,000, but more likely #Altcoins Will gain momentum in the coming few months. #Ethereum Up to $3,000-3,500. – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 8 December 2023

Altcoin season is on the rise

Altcoin traders were active on Friday as Bitcoin consolidated, leading to a positive day for all but 20 coins in the top 200.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

Zito (JTO) led the way with a 66% surge, while BitTorrent (BTT) rose 33.5%, and BONK (BONK) climbed 25%. Echelon Prime (PRIME) was the biggest decliner, falling 6.9% to trade at $7.41, followed by a 6.6% loss for ssv.network (SSV), and Helium (HNT) and Beam (BEAM). There was a decline of 3.95%.

The total cryptocurrency market cap is now $1.64 trillion, and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 52.8%.

