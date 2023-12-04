Bitcoin Cash price rises more than 10% but $255 is the key to more gains

Bitcoin Cash price surged by more than 10% and broke the $245 resistance. BCH is now facing strong resistance near the $255 area.

Bitcoin Cash price started a fresh bounce above the $232 resistance.

The price is trading above $245 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $225 on the 4-hour chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may continue its upward move if it clears the $255 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Cash price rises above $250

After forming a base above the $220 level, Bitcoin Cash price started a steady rise. It broke the $225 resistance to enter positive territory like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $225 on the 4-hour chart of the BCH/USD pair. There was a strong rise above the $232 and $245 resistance levels. The price has increased by more than 10% and is now testing the $255 resistance.

BCH is now showing positive signs above $245 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). It is also above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the surge from the $219 low to $255 high.

Source: BCH/USD on Tradingview.com

The price is now struggling to clear the $255 resistance. To continue higher, the price must stabilize above $255. The next major resistance is near $265, above which the price may rise to $280 levels. Any further gains could take the price towards the $300 resistance zone.

Fresh decline in BCH?

If Bitcoin Cash price fails to clear the $255 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. Initial support on the downside is near the $245 level.

The next major support is near the $232 level or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from the low of $219 to the high of $255, where bulls are likely to appear. If the price fails to stay above the $232 support, the price may test the $225 support. Any further losses could take the price towards the $220 area in the near term.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI is currently in the overbought zone.

Key support levels – $245 and $232.

Key resistance levels – $255 and $265.

source: www.newsbtc.com