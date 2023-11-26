Bitcoin Bulls Hold On to Weekly Close: BTC Price at $39.3K

Bitcoin (BTC) remained near $38,000 as of the weekly close of November 26 as traders increased their BTC price optimism.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin buyers give bears no room to maneuver

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that Bitcoin had a generally flat weekend, with the classic volatility still in play as the weekly close approaches.

#bitcoin Straight and slow weekend. Volume/volatility generally increases a little later today. pic.twitter.com/T9sXbJ2c6d – Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) 26 November 2023

After setting a new 18-month high in recent days, some argued that the largest cryptocurrency is showing encouraging signs for the bullish trend to continue.

Among them was popular trader and analyst Credible Crypto, with an eye on buyers absorbing any selling volume near local highs.

With open interest (OI) on the derivatives markets remaining low and spot demand remaining stable, the stage may be set for the next move.

Part of a post on “It may be even more shallow than that.” Reading,

“We have some potential liquidations above 38k and below 37.5k, but the volume of open positions here is relatively low – so don’t expect huge volatility in either direction until our breakout unless spot flows change dramatically. May it not happen.”

Bitcoin exchange market data chart. Source: ReliableCrypto/X

Credible Crypto concluded that even their previous forecast of a return to $36,900 – a decline of only 2.1% from the current spot price – may not be met.

BTC price key prints ichimoku setup

Fellow crypto market commentator Titan was equally bullish about the immediate future.

Related: ‘Enjoy Bitcoin under $40K’ – PlanB pushes for $100K average BTC price by 2024

In an analysis leveraging the Ichimoku Cloud indicator, the titan of crypto spied a clear breakout of its key components in a rare occurrence for the Bitcoin weekly chart.

The lagging period of the Ichimoku, Chikou – as measured 26 weeks ago – was now above the price and at the top of the Kumo cloud. Titan of Crypto concluded that with the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen displaying a renewed uptrend, the picture looked highly promising for a continuation of the uptrend.

“Pay attention to the last 2 weekly candles according to price action. Vicks indicate that bulls are pushing back,” he said Abbreviation In part with X commentary on 25 November.

“Momentum picks up, $39.3k is next.”

BTC/USD 1-week chart with Ichimoku cloud features highlighted. Source: TradingView

