Bitcoin bulls defend $34K as trader predicts next BTC price ‘impulse’

Bitcoin (BTC) tried to push above $35,000 on November 4 as the weekend market rally continued.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

“Significant” event causes BTC price to surge

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC price support remained intact after the end of Wall Street trading.

The largest cryptocurrency saw a repeat of the intraday low from a day earlier, but $34,000 successfully passed the test as a short-term BTC price level.

#bitcoin Has been above $34k for 11 days now.

Healthy storage area. – James V. Stratton (@jimmyvs24) 4 November 2023

After reaching almost $36,000 during the week, Bitcoin still remains a favorite for traders looking for the potential bullishness to continue.

in your latest video update That day, popular trader Credible Crypto suggested that a trip above $35,000 was the logical next step.

Uploading Elliott Wave analysis to

“The key thing here is that we have had an impulse above the midrange and now we want to see if we can recapture that,” he explained.

“In that case, what we have essentially done here is to retrieve the middle order going forward. “Instead of moving away from the low end, we are moving through the midrange.”

BTC/USD chart with range levels. Source: ReliableCrypto/X

Trusted Crypto said strong volumes – a “significant phenomenon” – along with a lack of willingness to sell at current levels were helping the trajectory.

Traders focus on key negative levels

Looking ahead to how the weekend and weekly close may play out, Dan Crypto Trades looked at the proximity of the closing price of CME Bitcoin futures on November 3.

#Bitcoin Let’s see how the weekend will be this time. I say this every week, but remember that during a strong trend, the probability of a price gap forming and not being closed immediately is much higher than in a volatile market. pic.twitter.com/czqKbPXDg1 – Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) 4 November 2023

As Cointelegraph reported, the CME futures “gap” has closed around the BTC spot price, with a major exception near $20,000 forming a component of the bearish thesis that a return to those levels in the coming months. Demands.

Fellow trader Jelle meanwhile noted the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) acting as a key support line on the 1-hour timeframe.

#bitcoin Retesting the 1 hour 200 EMA for the first time in 18 days, which is 25% higher than the last retest. MA has caught the price, next leg up after the weekend? pic.twitter.com/PdwPIzHNk0 – Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) 3 November 2023

Crypto Tony, “To lose $34,100 I would look to hedge short my long position.” told X Subscribers in an update on their own market navigation.

“And this would be ideal for anyone looking for new entry, although I would remain with my longs while we have them above $33,000.”

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/X

