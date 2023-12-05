Later on December 5, Bitcoin (BTC) fell to $44,000 as the Wall Street trading session provided a more immediate increase in the BTC price.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Trading View

Bitcoin puts more pressure on bears

Bitcoin saw a fresh round of bullish gains as it outpaced altcoins to $44,011 on Bitstamp following data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView.

Taking week-to-date gains to 10%, it marks its highest level since the beginning of April 2022 and represents a major challenge to critical resistance.

As noted by popular trader and analyst Rect Capital, $44,000 is the high point of a range that has occurred several times since the beginning of 2021.

“Bitcoin has successfully overcome the range high resistance at ~$43900,” he said. Ongoing In a later comment on X (formerly Twitter).

“Bitcoin has a history of retesting black levels, so it is still possible that the price could reach the high $40,000 level again. “In the meantime, it is important to keep an eye on retesting.”

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Rect Capital/X

In the markets, derivatives led the way with spots following. The liquidation phase came in, with over $100 million in crypto shorts wiped out so far at the time of writing, according to data from statistics resource CoinGlass.

Crypto Liquidation (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

CoinGlass made the latest move via the lion’s share of potential short liquidation levels on Binance, the largest global exchange.

BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap for Binance (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

Chances of recapturing $30,000 are “very low”

As Cointelegraph reported, some popular market participants’ concerns center on potential manipulative moves by large-volume traders.

Related: Bitcoin short-term holders sell off near $5B as profit-making mimics 2021

The analysis had earlier warned that new highs could lead to heavy selling to take profits with minimal slippage.

However, the optimists had little time to act coldly.

“Bitcoin is on track to reach the $48.5-50.5K marker pre-halving,” said Michael van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm MN Trading. express reaction,

“It has always done this in previous cycles, it seems like we will see it again here. As long as it stays above $39K, it’s great vibes. “The chances of Bitcoin reaching $30K are becoming increasingly slim.”

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Michael van de Poppe/X

Fellow commentator Matthew Hyland took to Relative Strength Index (RSI) data to predict that yet more bullishness will continue.

almost to the final boss #B T c In this range for RSI If we get the Divine Candle, like I originally said or we keep grinding upward like we were; This will likely make it clear on the RSI and price, which will open the door for much higher prices later this month… pic.twitter.com/0yWh5q17kA – Matthew Hyland (@MatthewHyland_) 1 December 2023

Nevertheless, the daily RSI stood at 80 at the time of writing – 10 points into the range, which could indicate overbought conditions.

BTC/USD 1-day chart with RSI. Source: Trading View

