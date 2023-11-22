Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency on the market, has failed to consolidate again and reach the $38,000 level for the third time, as it is currently experiencing a 3% decline. This has led the community to speculate that a significant retracement could occur before the bullish momentum resumes and the next uptrend begins.

However, renowned crypto analyst Adrian Zdunzik recently highlighted Bitcoin’s potential next target of $50,000. Zduńczyk’s analysis considers several important factors, including prevailing bullish market sentiment, ongoing bullish trend, short-term outlook, mining sentiment and seasonal trends.

Evidence of a Major Bull Market

Zduńczyk noted that the cryptocurrency industry is in a bullish market, with Bitcoin reaching a new 52-week high and experiencing the third wave of the bullish cycle. The correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 has increased, indicating a favorable environment for Bitcoin. Higher time frame trends are also rising.

Zduńczyk has identified key macro support levels of $29,000 and $27,000 for Bitcoin, highlighting rising demand due to anticipation of the approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the upcoming halving event in April 2024.

Notably, according to Zduńczyk, the daily chart of BTC remains in an uptrend. He points to a target of $40,000, supported by the presence of a “Golden Cross” pattern.

Furthermore, Zduńczyk believes the rising Simple Moving Average (SMA) 200 serves as “irrefutable evidence” of a major bull market since January. These indicators suggest a continuation of the upward trend for Bitcoin.

Zduńczyk also identified key support levels at $35,000 to $35,800, emphasizing that bullish sentiment remains as long as Bitcoin remains above these levels.

Zduńczyk eyes Bitcoin’s $50,000 target in November

Currently, Bitcoin is between $35,500 and $38,000, with Zdunzik noting that the momentum band is widening, indicating increased volatility. The rising 50-day average true range (ATR) trend supports this observation.

The Fear and Greed Index stands at 69, indicating mixed sentiment among market participants. Miners are enjoying an average profit increase of 23%. Zduńczyk takes a positive outlook based on these factors.

In relation to seasonal trends, October saw above average performance, a gain of 27%. Historically, November has been the best month for Bitcoin, with an average gain of 43% with a target of around $50,000. Specifically, December typically adds 7% to November’s closing price.

Currently, BTC is trading at $36,400, representing 5% and 22% gains over the last fourteen and thirty days, respectively. Attention now turns to whether the BTC price can hold its key support level and maintain its bullish trend, potentially reaching the $50,000 milestone supported by the historical pattern.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com