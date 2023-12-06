Bitcoin Bullish Fractal Return: Analyst predicts another surge with price target

The recent Bitcoin rally has brought to light many things and one of them is a bullish Bitcoin fractal that has not returned in two years. Crypto analyst FieryTrading pointed this out in a recent analysis of the major cryptocurrency, which could be evidence that the rally will continue.

Return of the Bitcoin Bullish Fractal

The crypto analyst pointed to a previously identified channel in Bitcoin’s price that could signal continued bullishness. This channel often results after a big bounce and considering that BTC has added almost $15,000 to its price in under a month, it couldn’t be bigger than this. As a result, the channel has made a comeback suggesting that the price of BTC may remain above this historical fractal.

FieryTrading identified that a fractal emerged in 2019 when the price jumped from around $4,100 to $5,800. After this, the fractal completed the move, pushing the price of BTC above the $6,800 level.

Source: tradingview.com

Then in 2020, the fractal would appear again after the price of BTC increased from around $11,000 to end around $14,200. And just like in 2019, when the fractal was confirmed, the bullish trend continued, pushing the price of Bitcoin above $16,000.

Recently, after the price of Bitcoin rose from $28,000 to $41,000, the fractal has once again surfaced. “The pattern I’m talking about is a bullish channel followed by a big pump that results in another big pump,” explains FieryTrading.

BTC price correction | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Where does this put the price of BTC?

Whenever this fractal has appeared following the past performance of Bitcoin’s price, it shows that there is still a lot more to come from the current rally. The crypto analyst used this historical performance to trace the potential path for the crypto’s price, and placed the top of the fractal at $48,000.

“Looking at how the market has behaved historically, I hypothesized that BTC would follow this fractal and break out of the channel in the near future. One week later, and BTC has successfully broken out of the channel, as predicted by this fractal analysis,” said FieryTrading. “As noted in my analysis below, I currently see 48k as the next target. Given how these fractals behave historically, 48k should be reached fairly easily?

If this works out as the fractal analyst expects, BTC price can be expected to add another $6,000 to its value from here before the recovery trend ends. This means that the leading crypto may see a rise of 10% from its current price.

source: www.newsbtc.com