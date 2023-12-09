Bitcoin Bull Signal Returns: Exchange Supply Hits Lowest Level Since 2017

On-chain data has revealed a growing sentiment among investors to hold Bitcoin. Bitcoin has been on a bullish rise since the beginning of the month, taking its price to a new yearly high. At the same time, exchange data from CryptoQuant suggests the crypto may be poised for a continued bullish run. Bitcoin’s exchange supply, the amount available for purchase on exchanges, has fallen to its lowest level since 2017, according to on-chain analytics platforms.

Exchange supply fell to lowest level in six years

The Bitcoin market is showing bullish signals related to the anticipation of spot Bitcoin ETF applications. CryptoQuant’s exchange reserves chart shows that Bitcoin’s supply has been steadily decreasing from centralized exchanges since 2020, when it reached a high of more than 3.2 million BTC. Outflows particularly increased in the last quarter of 2022, when the collapse of crypto exchange FTX caused panic and investors began to opt for self-custody in cold wallets. During this period, exchange reserves decreased from 2.512 million BTC to 2.158 million BTC in one month.

lowest supply of #bitcoin in six years “We are in the 45th month of declining supply. For the first time, supply returned to 2017 levels. ,

Reserves on exchanges began to gradually increase in the early months of 2023, rising back to 2.240 million in May. However, things began to change in June, as bullish sentiment began to build due to the filing by BlackRock and other investment companies for spot Bitcoin ETF trading in the US.

Bitcoin is slightly below the $44K level today. Chart: tradingview.com

Since then there has been a steady decline in reserves on centralized exchanges. At the time of writing, exchange reserves have now fallen below 2 million BTC, a figure it has not yet reached since December 2017. The six-year low for this metric is particularly interesting, given that Bitcoin’s total circulating supply has increased since 2017. The total supply of Bitcoin is now 19,564,812 BTC, which is 16% more than the December 2017 supply of 16.78 million BTC.

Outlook for Bitcoin Price: Bull Signal?

Although there are now technically more Bitcoins available, the increase in adoption is making it harder for traders to get hold of the asset. A decline in exchange supply is a bullish sign for crypto assets and periods of low exchange supply have historically been associated with the beginning of significant Bitcoin bull runs. The last time Bitcoin’s exchange reserves dropped significantly was in 2020, and the crypto later reached its all-time high the following year.

Bitcoin is currently leading new inflows into the crypto industry, with CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index now pointing towards extreme greed at 82. The industry leading asset recently broke above $44,000 for the second time this week and is now up 14% in the 7-day time frame. Bitcoin is poised for massive gains in 2024, and many analysts are predicting a price target above $100,000.

