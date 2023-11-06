Bitcoin Bull Pattern Starting to Appear: Bitfinex Alpha

2The crypto market has performed impressively, surpassing the traditional one in terms of growth as well as flexibility. For example, Bitcoin’s price trajectory offered a compelling glimpse of its robust health. Over the past year, the flagship crypto has posted gains of over[65%.[postedover65%gains][65%सेअधिकलाभदर्जकियाहै।[postedover65%gains

Despite this, long-term Bitcoin holders (LTH) have not yet capitulated.

Long-term Bitcoin holders stand firm

According to the latest report from Bitfinex Alpha, the decreasing Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) metric provides a unique perspective on the current market conditions. This indicates that, despite significant enthusiasm for this asset, long-term holders (LTH) have not succumbed to market forces.

Coin Days Destroyed (CDD) essentially serves as a metric that measures the level of economic activity within the Bitcoin network. This is intended to provide a more complex perspective than simply examining transaction volume in isolation.

The report notes that such a trend is a sign of investor confidence in Bitcoin’s value proposition and future prospects. Meaning – that the ongoing rally may not be enough to tempt even the most steadfast supporters to give up their stakes.

“Such conviction is a sign of the underlying strength and resilience of the Bitcoin market.”

low sell-side liquidity

Bitfinex Alpha also noted that the current market is seeing low selling liquidity, which is supported by the fact that large Bitcoin holders are avoiding selling. This indicates that they may believe the price has more room to rise, or they are comfortable holding their positions for an extended period.

It was found that wallets holding 1,000-10,000 BTC are currently showing less activity, as shown by the decreasing spend output value band (SOVB) metric. This suggests possible stabilization or even bullish sentiment.

On the other hand, institutions holding small amounts of Bitcoin in the 10-100 BTC range are experiencing a significant increase in the SOVB metric. This suggests that it is probably smallholders who are currently contributing to the selling pressure.

Yet, in recent weeks, this persistent selling pressure has shown relatively limited impact. Such behavior by these groups of holders is typically consistent with the early stages of bull markets.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com