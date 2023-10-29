Bitcoin bull market: Crypto spot trading volume hits 8-month high

Bitcoin’s surge above $35,000 on October 24 and 25 took the crypto world by surprise, as it signaled what could be the beginning of a new bullish sentiment. Trading volume for the world’s largest cryptocurrency has reached its highest level since March, showing that interest in Bitcoin is rising once again.

The entire crypto market saw an inflow of funds during the week, leading to an increase in market capitalization. Data from CoinGecko shows that the overall market cap increased from $1.184 trillion on Sunday, October 22 to $1.312 trillion on Wednesday, October 25. The majority of this flow went into Bitcoin, increasing its share of the cryptocurrency market from 49.58% to 51.47%. % during the same time period.

Daily crypto exchange volume reaches 8-month high

The recent surge in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices has pushed the daily trading volume of Bitcoin on crypto exchanges to its highest level since March. According to The Block’s data dashboard, the seven-day moving average for spot exchange volumes across multiple exchanges reached $24.12 billion on Thursday and $23.98 billion on Friday, respectively. In comparison, Bitcoin trading volume on exchanges on the first day of the month was $11.02 billion.

The same metric from IntoTheBlock shows that Bitcoin transactions have reached 1.4 million BTC as bulls look to push Bitcoin to $35,000.

Trading volume is an important metric because higher volume indicates more interest and activity in a market. This means more people are actively buying and selling, leading to more liquidity and volatility.

Whale activity also increased during this time period, as indicated by on-chain trackers. Whale transaction tracker Whale Alert has shown various BTC transactions amounting to millions of dollars from crypto exchanges.

What will happen next? More Bitcoin Movement?

Bitcoin has since formed resistance around $35,000 and is now trading in a range. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $34,150, which is still up by 14.47% on the 7-day time frame. Although price action appears to be moving sideways at the moment, bulls are expected to continue their sustained momentum to push BTC past $35,000 in the new week.

Matt Haugen, CEO of crypto index fund manager Bitwise, has hinted at further inflows of money into Bitcoin. Hogan makes this prediction, estimating inflows on the Spot Bitcoin ETF to be around $50 billion within the first five years of launch. Others, such as crypto financial services platform Matrixport, have made more optimistic claims.

Data from analytics platform Mempool.space has shown a steady increase in activity on the BTC network. If bulls maintain strong pressure, we could see Bitcoin reach $45,000 in early November.

