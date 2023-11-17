Bitcoin (BTC) bull market “FOMO” has not yet surfaced, despite the BTC price rising 120% this year.

Data from statistics platform Look In Bitcoin shows that on-chain transactions are beginning to involve only “small” bitcoins.

Bitcoin Bull Market Analysis: “We’re Still Early”

Bitcoin remains close to 18-month highs and well ahead of its bear market trading range and several key resistance levels.

When small wallet number Increasingly, there has been no major return to the network from speculators – those who hold BTC for short periods of time.

in one x post On November 16, Look Into Bitcoin creator Philip Swift pointed to the Realized Cap HODL Waves metric, also known as RHODL Waves, as evidence.

RHODL takes the existing HODL Waves metric, which divides BTC by age group of supply, and compares it to the price at which they last moved on-chain.

The result is a coin boom, which often occurs during bullish market phases, and the opposite occurs in bearish markets, where investors are afraid to sell or are at risk on their holdings.

Swift commented on the current state of RHODL, “As coins are transferred onto the chain, hotly colored lower timeframe waves are beginning to rise.”

“No FOMO yet. We are still in a hurry.”

Bitcoin RHODL Waves Chart. Source: Consider Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s profitability nears “potential breakeven point”

Continuing to examine Bitcoin supply “age bands,” Onchained, a contributor to on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, stressed that those who increased their BTC exposure to 2021’s all-time highs remain underwater.

They did this by using the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator, which provides a profitability ratio for a group of stored coins.

However, coming soon, this is an important line for bull holders.

“Considering NUPL across different age groups provides insight into the dynamics of profitability. Specifically, the graph depicted shows that currently all UTXO age bands are in a profitable position, except for holders who have held Bitcoin for 18 months to 3 years,” OnChained said in one of CryptoQuant’s QuickTake Market Updates on November 16. wrote.

“This is in line with their entry during the Bitcoin price rally to $67,000. Their NUPL is close to the profitability benchmark of 0, suggesting a potential break-even point if Bitcoin continues to rally above $39,000.

Bitcoin UTXO in loss% chart. Source: CryptoQuant

CryptoQuant data shows that the total proportion of unspent transaction output, or UTXOs, currently in loss is now just 11.6%.

As Cointelegraph reported, whale institutions are increasing their sales of BTC at current prices.

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com