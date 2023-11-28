Bitcoin Bucharest: Leading Crypto-Real Estate Investment at CEE Fintech Event

Press releases are sponsored content and are not part of Feinbold’s editorial content. Please for full disclaimer. If you encounter any problems, please inform them [email protected], Crypto assets/products can be extremely risky. Do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all the money you invest.

Bucharest, Romania, November 28, 2023, Chainwire

Excitement builds over the second edition of Bitcoin Bucharest as the conference emerges as its flagship event CEE Fintech and Blockchain Week Autumn Edition, This bi-annual extravaganza is not only a convergence of free minds in Crypto, Blockchain, Web 3.0, Metaverse and NFTs, but also a gateway to discover unprecedented opportunities in the world of real estate.

Crypto meets real estate: investment opportunities unveiled

In an unprecedented move, Bitcoin Bucharest will showcase exclusive opportunities to acquire prime real estate in Dubai and Romania using the cryptocurrency. This initiative not only underscores the transformative power of crypto, but also positions the conference as a bridge between digital assets and tangible, high-value investments.

Navigating the Regulatory Landscape: Insights into the MICA Framework

Attendees can expect to gain comprehensive insight into the MICA (Market in Crypto-Assets) regulatory framework for digital assets. As the regulatory landscape for crypto undergoes significant changes, it becomes imperative for industry players to understand MICA. Experts will analyze the framework, providing clarity on compliance, legalities and broader implications for the crypto ecosystem.

Best Practices in Accounting, Reporting and Taxation

Bitcoin Bucharest aims to equip attendees with essential knowledge about best practices in accounting, reporting and taxation within the crypto sector. As the industry matures, the need for strong financial structures becomes paramount. The keynote sessions will shed light on the complexities of financial management, ensuring that businesses can navigate the complexities with ease.

Connect with us onsite or online

Whether attending in person or virtually, Bitcoin Bucharest promises an enriching experience. The online edition ensures that participants from around the world can take part in discussions around real estate, regulatory frameworks and financial practices, breaking down geographical barriers and promoting global collaboration.

Waiting for the last minute opportunity!

For those wishing to take advantage of these unique opportunities, last-minute options for sponsorships, partnerships, media collaborations, speaking engagements and corporate tickets are still available. request can be sent [email protected],

Bitcoin Bucharest is at the forefront of shaping the future of both crypto and real estate. Join us in Bucharest for an event that pushes boundaries and takes the industry to new dimensions.

About Bitcoin Bucharest

Bitcoin Bucharest is a bi-annual crypto conference held as part of the CEE Fintech and Blockchain Week Autumn Edition. Gathering the freest minds in the fields of crypto, blockchain, Web 3.0, metaverse and NFTs, the conference provides a platform for global leaders and local innovators to showcase the latest developments and insights shaping the future of the industry. Visit for more information

bitcoin bucharest

Adrian Niculescu

Sara Global Ventures Limited

[email protected]

Source: finbold.com