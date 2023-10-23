TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) surged to nearly $31,000 on optimism about a potential SEC-approved BTC ETF and Ripple’s legal victory.

Ripple secured its third victory against the SEC, but an important test is coming in April next year.

Shibarium surpasses 3.5 million transactions and launches an official LinkedIn account.

Bitcoin reaches 3-month high

The cryptocurrency market has been glowing green recently, with many digital assets hitting monthly peaks. Bitcoin (BTC) has been one of the best performers, reaching almost $31,000 (according to data from CoinGecko), an unprecedented level since mid-July this year.

Some possible reasons for that increase could be the potential approval of a spot BTC ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and widespread optimism towards Ripple’s third consecutive victory against the regulator.

The cryptocurrency community applauded reports last week indicating that the watchdog has finally said “yes” to BlackRock’s intentions to launch such a product in the States. However, this happiness was short-lived as the news turned out to be false.

Nonetheless, prominent figures such as John Deaton (pro-Ripple lawyer) and Cathie Wood (CEO of Ark Invest) acknowledged that the SEC may have changed its hostile attitude towards the digital asset sector. The former notes that Commission Chairman Gary Gensler did not criticize the industry following the fake reports, while the latter believes the agency is considering the idea of ​​approving a spot BTC ETF.

Wall Street analysts at JPMorgan and Bloomberg Intelligence also believe that such a financial product may soon see the light of day in the US. According to him, the due date will “most likely” be before January 10, 2024.

Ripple vs SEC

The never-ending legal battle between Ripple and the US SEC has made headlines again for the past several days. The crypto firm scored its third consecutive win last week after CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – and executive chairman – Chris Larsen – were cleared of all charges brought by the regulator.

However, despite the winning streak and Ripple having the upper hand, the war is far from over. As cryptopotato According to the report, the litigation between the two entities is far from being completely resolved as they are set to face each other in a major trial in April next year.

Ripple’s first victory came in mid-July when a US federal judge ruled that the organization’s XRP programmatic sales years ago were not an offering of investment contracts. The second occurred in early October when magistrates overturned the SEC’s desire to appeal the initial order.

shiba inu milestones

The popular memecoin, especially its layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium, recently reached another significant milestone by surpassing 3.5 million total transactions. Furthermore, the number of wallet addresses has exceeded 1.25 million.

X (Twitter) user RagnarShib.eth also revealed that the team has started an official LinkedIn account for Shibarium. Those who are interested to know more about the L2 scaling solution and its most essential purposes can take a look at the video below:

