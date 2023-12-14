Bitcoin (BTC) Rollercoaster, Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast, Solana (SOL) Growth: Bits Recap December 14

TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) rose to a 20-month high of $44,000 before falling below $41,000, but were recently hit again by the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and hint at future rate cuts. Reached $43,000.

Ripple (XRP) also saw significant volatility, rising from around $60 to around $70, then back to $60, with recent bullish trends indicating the potential for further gains.

Solana (SOL) made news with its value growth and NFT sales volume, outperforming Ethereum in weekly NFT sales with a recent increase of 53% to nearly $68 million, while Ethereum grew by 5%. Decline was observed.

Bitcoin (BTC) flashes green again

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) – has experienced increased volatility over the past few weeks. Its price was around $38,000 in early December, but in the following days it took an aggressive stance and reached a 20-month high of more than $44,000. However, the asset could not sustain the momentum and fell below $41,000 earlier this week.

And while bears began to envision a more serious decline in the near future, BTC launched another uptrend a few hours ago, rising to $43,000 (according to data from CoinGecko). The latest surge can be attributed to the FOMC meeting held on December 13.

Recall that the Federal Reserve has not made any change in interest rates and has indicated to cut rates three times next year. Such a pivot has been seen as a bullish factor for the cryptocurrency industry, especially Bitcoin, as it would make it cheaper to borrow money and thus allow more investors to deal with riskier assets.

Those interested to see what other factors could accelerate the BTC rally in the near future can take a look at our latest dedicated video below:

Is Ripple (XRP) Poised for the Final 2023 Sprint?

Ripple’s native token – XRP – is another digital asset that has experienced severe price fluctuations since the beginning of the month. On December 1, its valuation was around $60, while about a week later, it increased to around $70. However, the subsequent market correction pushed its price to $60.

Following the bullish trend across the board, XRP headed north once again today (December 14). Many analysts, including X (Twitter) users EGRAG CRYPTO and JD, believe that the price of the token could rise even higher in the short term. The former claimed that XRP could surpass $1.20 by New Year’s Eve, while the latter envisioned substantial gains if the coin surges to the weekly close.

Those curious to know how Ripple’s token might perform in the remaining weeks of the current year can take a look at our video below:

How is Solana (SOL) doing?

Last but not least, we will focus on recent developments surrounding Solana and blockchain protocols. In addition to SOL making headlines with its massive price increase over the past several months, several other developments are also worth noting.

As cryptopotato According to the report, Solana’s non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has seen a larger increase on a weekly basis compared to Ethereum. The former figure has reached almost $68 million, a 53% increase from the figure seen a week ago, while the latter has seen a 5% decline.

Solana’s NFT sales volume over the last 24 hours currently exceeds $10 million (up 27% on a daily basis), while Ethereum’s accounted for nearly $14 million.

source: cryptopotato.com