Bitcoin began another impressive rise over the past 24 hours resulting in a new 19-month peak of $39,000.

Most altcoins followed suit, with SOL defending the $60 level, ETH remaining above $2,100, and ADA near $0.4.

BTC hits $39K

The trading week started on a negative note as BTC slipped below $37,000 on Monday and failed to surpass that level on Tuesday morning. The situation began to change by the end of the day and, especially on Wednesday, when it exceeded $38,000 on a few occasions.

It rained heavily over the next few days until Friday. The beginning of the last month of 2023 brought some more joy for the bulls and Bitcoin made another big surge to $39,000. This is a price tag that the asset has not seen since the beginning of May 2022.

Despite losing a few hundred dollars since then, the primary cryptocurrency is close to that level as the community expects a rise to $40,000. These positive developments follow MicroStrategy’s latest multi-million dollar BTC purchase.

The current price tag means that Bitcoin’s market cap on CMC has increased to approximately $760 billion, and its dominance on alts is back to 52%.

Most altcoins posted modest gains yesterday, and the scenario remains the same. Ethereum is still inches above $2,100, while XRP is above $0.6. Binance Coin has slipped below $230, but Cardano has moved closer to $0.4. Solana rose 2% overnight and is trading north of $60.

Dogecoin, Tron, Toncoin and Avalanche have suffered minor losses, while Polygon is up 4% and recovered $0.8.

Chainlink is the top performer among large-cap stocks with a rise of more than 7%. As a result, LINK is now trading above $15.

Other notable gainers among mid-cap stocks include NEAR, RUNE, FIL, IMX and KAS.

The total crypto market cap has increased by more than $10 billion in the last 24 hours and now stands at $1.460 trillion on CMC.

