Bitcoin (BTC) price will reach $100,000 next year: this banking giant is involved

Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick highlighted three factors for Bitcoin’s potential surge to $100,000: growth in the overall market capitalization of digital assets, the Bitcoin halving in April 2024, and the expected launch of the first US spot BTC ETF.

Kendrick estimates that Bitcoin’s peak could occur 12-18 months after the halving, with the early launch of a US spot ETF potentially pushing BTC to $100,000 before the end of 2024.

Prominent figures such as investor Robert Kiyosaki and Blockstream CEO Adam Back have also predicted Bitcoin to reach $100,000, citing the weak US dollar and a bullish trend ahead of the halving.

What could drive BTC’s potential upside?

Bitcoin’s impressive price rise throughout 2023 has led many analysts to speculate whether the bullishness is going to continue in the near future. One person who shares that thesis is Geoff Kendrick, head of FX research at Standard Chartered.

According to him, there are three important factors that could trigger a price explosion to the coveted $100,000 level next year. First, there is the potential increasing dominance of Bitcoin over alternative coins:

“Going forward, we expect the growing overall market capitalization of digital assets to be a bigger driver of BTC price growth than the continued increase in BTC dominance within the sector.”

Another element that could play a role is the Bitcoin halving (scheduled for April 2024). Kendrick acknowledged that asset valuations may peak 12-18 months after the event.

Last but not least, he believes that the launch of the first spot BTC ETF in the US is just around the corner and this could also lead to a rally in the asset:

“We now expect higher price increases before the halving than previously expected, particularly through the earlier-than-expected launch of US spot ETFs. This suggests a risk that the US$100,000 level could be reached before the end of 2024.

Who else believes that BTC can reach $100,000?

Many prominent figures over the past few years have predicted that Bitcoin would eventually reach the $100,000 milestone.

An example is Robert Kiyosaki – an American investor, motivational speaker and author of the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”. According to him, 2024 will be disastrous for the US dollar, which could precipitate a price explosion of BTC to $120,000.

British cryptographer and CEO of Blockstream – Adam Back – has also made a bullish forecast, envisioning the asset reaching $100K before the halving.

Those interested in diving deeper into the matter and finding out additional BTC predictions coming from well-known individuals can take a look at our video below:

