It appears that the market is starting to wake up, and enthusiasm is as high as it has been this year. The industry has added another $140 billion to its capitalization over the past seven days due to notable gains across the board.

Starting with the price of Bitcoin, it has increased by a massive 14.3% in the past week, currently trading at around $34,000 at the time of writing. Last weekend was relatively slow, but everything changed on Tuesday when the price rose above $34K, reaching close to $35K on some exchanges.

Of course, there was a good reason for this – the ETF hype. On Tuesday, the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s website suddenly showed a listing of a spot Bitcoin ETF under the ticker iBTC – BlackRock’s BTC ETF. The market apparently took this as a sure sign that approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is more likely. The next day, the ticker was removed and, shortly after, added once again.

Industry participants are baffled by this failure, and it’s not really clear what it means. The SEC has not yet approved a spot Bitcoin ETF, and there is no indication that it will, but tensions are rising as the price is clearly getting involved.

That’s all the rest of the market needs to rise. Major altcoins are up significantly. Ethereum (ETH) is up 11%, BNB and Ripple’s XRP charts are up 6%, DOGE is up 17.6%, Cardano – 116%, SOL – 20%, etc.

The market is booming. Morale is also high. Many are taking this as the end of the long-running crypto winter, which saw a decline in capitalization across the board.

But is that really the case? This week’s developments make it particularly interesting to see how the market will shape up in the coming days.

You know what they say – there’s never a boring day in crypto.

market data

Market Cap: $1.298B | 24H Volume: $216B | BTC dominance: 51%

BTC: $33,967 (+15%) | ETH: $1781 (+11%) | BNB: $225 (+5.4%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

Bitcoin’s wild ride: BlackRock’s ETF delisting and re-listing on DTCC sparks hysteria. The price of Bitcoin fluctuated this week, and not without good reason. An iBTC Spot Bitcoin ETF ticker suddenly appeared on the DTCC website. But there’s more to that story.

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index hits 2-year high: What does it mean? The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index – a tool used to measure general crypto market sentiment – ​​is currently at a 2-year high. This means that enthusiasm is high and participants are positive.

Due to which the price of Bitcoin (BTC) increased to $35K. The reason for the huge surge in the price of Bitcoin this week is the listing of the iBTC (BlackRock) spot bitcoin ticker on the website of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation.

Tether set the record straight: no violations of sanctions laws, no terrorist ties. Following requests from US lawmakers for an investigation, Tether has denied claims that USDT has been used to fund terrorists. The company has revealed that it is working with 31 law enforcement agencies in 19 jurisdictions.

Bitcoin hits ATH in Nigeria, Argentina and Turkey amid rising inflation. Bitcoin prices hit all-time highs in Nigeria, Argentina and Turkey. This is due to rising inflation in these countries and the fact that people are turning to cryptocurrencies in search of some form of capital protection.

Justin Sun claims that HTX has made record profits this quarter. Justin Sun is claiming that his company made more than 14% profits in the last quarter. According to Entrepreneur, Huobi had its best quarter ever.

chart

This week, we have chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Shiba Inu and Solana – click here for the full price analysis.

source: cryptopotato.com