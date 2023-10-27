Bitcoin (BTC) price surge, significant Ripple (XRP) partnership, Shiba Inu (SHIB) developments: Bits Recap October 27

TL;DR

Clear of additional SEC charges, the price of XRP rose above $0.50. It later rose above $0.55 after partnering with Uphold.

The price of Bitcoin reached $35,000, possibly due to the anticipated US SEC approval of BlackRock’s BTC ETF.

The Shiba Inu price rise is likely linked to the growth of Shibarium, which has seen a 400% increase in daily transactions.

It’s always interesting around Ripple (XRP)

The past few days have seen some developments that have instilled additional optimism in the XRP community. Namely, Ripple scored another partial victory in the lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), after the CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – and the Executive Chairman – Chris Larsen – were cleared of all charges brought by the regulator.

XRP price reacted positively by crossing the $0.50 mark. The bullish trend continued at full speed in the following days, which was probably influenced by the overall crypto market revival and the significant collaboration made by blockchain enterprises.

As CryptoPotato reported earlier this week, Ripple has teamed up with U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange – Uphold – to “strengthen and enhance its cross-border payments infrastructure.” Shortly after the deal was announced, the marketplace vowed to distribute 20,000 XRP (equivalent to over $11,000 at current rates) to one lucky customer. Before the partnership, the offer was at 10,000 XRP.

Bitcoin (BTC) stole the show

The massive surge in the price of the primary cryptocurrency has been another interesting topic recently. BTC touched the coveted $35,000 level in October (for the first time in 17 months), giving investors hope that the long-running bear market may finally be ending.

One reason behind the rapid rise could be rumors that the US SEC may soon approve BlackRock’s application to launch a spot BTC ETF in the US. Recall that the product was listed with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, and some suggested this was the last step before the watchdog’s long-awaited approval.

Those interested in checking out how high BTC could go in the future (according to some key data) can take a look at our dedicated video below:

SHIB was also on the rise

Another digital currency whose valuation reached a monthly high is the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB). Apart from following the green wave, its uptrend could be the result of further progress of Shiberium.

The total number of daily transactions on the Layer-2 scaling solution increased by 400% to more than 62,000 on October 25. Furthermore, the network’s total blocks currently exceed 1.3 million, while wallet addresses exceed 1.25 million.

Those interested in learning more about the launch, specifications, and objectives of Shiberium can do so by clicking on the clip below:

source: cryptopotato.com