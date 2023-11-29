Bitcoin (BTC) price rises above $38K, Solana (SOL) price rises above $60 (Market Watch)

After trending downward for several days, the price of Bitcoin finally reversed its trajectory and surged above $38,000 in the last 24 hours.

Most altcoins have also turned green today, with ETH jumping over $2,000 and XRP defending the $0.6 level.

BTC back above $38K

Bitcoin recorded its highest price in more than a year and a half on Friday, when bulls launched a remarkable surge that resulted in a breakout above $38,500. However, the asset could not maintain its momentum and soon dropped below $38,000.

The weekend was quiet, as Bitcoin traded around $37,000. However, Monday and Tuesday were much less positive, with Bitcoin slipping below $37,000 for the first time in almost a week.

Yet, just a few hours ago the bulls once again took the lead. They initiated another rally which resulted in hitting the $38,400 mark a few hours ago.

Despite losing some ground since then and failing to break the $38,500 barrier, BTC is still above $38,000. Its market cap has grown to $750 billion, and its dominance of alternative coins is up to 52%.

SOL, Rune on the Rise

As is usually the case when BTC moves in either direction, most altcoins do the same. For example, Ethereum has jumped 2.5% and reclaimed the $2,000 resistance. Binance Coin is at $230, while XRP remains above $0.6.

Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon and Polkadot have all increased by about 4% overnight, while LINK, AVAX, NEAR and MNT have increased by 5-7%.

Solana and Thorchain have benefited the most from large-cap stocks. SOL is up 11% and trading above $60, while RUNE is up 14.5% and above $6.

The total crypto market cap has increased by more than $30 billion in one day. As a result, the metric on CMC is now over $1.430 trillion.

