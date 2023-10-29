Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Will End With Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval: Peter Schiff

The price of Bitcoin rose rapidly this month and briefly reached $35,000. But the founder and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital doesn’t think that will last.

There is increasing buzz around the SEC’s highly anticipated approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF this month. The excitement has fueled massive selling of Bitcoin on crypto exchanges.

But it is called “Dr.” But leave it. Doom” (as Peter Schiff was nicknamed by the CNBC crowd during the housing bubble) objected to the sudden change in Bitcoin’s fortunes.

Peter Schiff not impressed by Bitcoin’s rally

Schiff recently commented that final SEC approval would end Bitcoin’s spot ETF rally. Europac chief says once BTC actually gets approval for a spot ETF product, the momentum of the rally will subside.

He also noted the possibility that cryptocurrency traders could start selling and making profits ahead of the upcoming SEC approval. In an ex post on the popular social media website formerly known as Twitter, Schiff wrote,

#Bitcoin now trading at $35K as speculators bet on SEC approval of turning $GBTC into an ETF. If Bitcoin does not sell off before approval, such a conversation would likely mark the top of the rally. The selloff will be less severe if the ETF conversion is rejected again.

Time will tell if he is right. After this tweet by Schiff, the price of Bitcoin went parabolic in 48 hours.

It all depends on what the SEC does next

Interestingly, Schiff argues that another rejection by the Securities and Exchange Commission would provide some support for the price of Bitcoin in the short term.

It seems as if he is predicting that some Bitcoin bulls will hold their bags despite the bad news of the rejection. They will hold on to expectations of another rally before or after SEC approval.

In response to a question on the Upcoming X thread: “How much Bitcoin do you have,” Peter Schiff replied, “None.”

