Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Speculation, XRP Price Forecast, Memecoin Bullish: Bits Recap October 30

TL;DR

Ripple (XRP) recent price ~$0.55; Predictions range from $220 to a hefty $500, although both seem implausible.

Bitcoin (BTC) crosses $35,000; Potential ETF approval from the SEC could cause major volatility with predictions ranging from $20K to $180K over five years.

DOGE and SHIB rise 10% and 12% weekly; FLOKI increased by 100% and PEPE by 70% in two weeks, indicating trader interest.

Could Ripple (XRP) explode to $220?

The prices of most cryptocurrencies have been up over the past week, with Ripple’s native token – XRP – included as an example. It currently trades at around $0.55 (according to data from CoinGecko), which represents an increase of 6% compared to figures from a week ago.

The positive sentiment prevailing in the crypto community has led analysts to make a number of predictions regarding the future performance of the asset, and some are extremely optimistic.

According to popular (Twitter) user Cryptobull, XRP could rise to $220 in the next bull run, assuming it follows the pattern seen in previous price rallies.

It’s notable that for this to happen the asset market capitalization would have to exceed $100 trillion, which makes this forecast seem absurd to say the least. Another person who made an even bigger bet is crypto analyst Shannon Thorpe.

Some time ago, he suggested that the valuation of XRP could rise to $500 in the next years. Needless to say, it is impossible for his prediction to become a reality.

Those interested in knowing how high the coin could go in the remaining months of 2023 can take a look at our dedicated video below:

What about Bitcoin (BTC)?

The primary cryptocurrency has also been the subject of increased interest after hitting the $35,000 mark for the first time in more than a year and a half. Its impressive price performance recently was likely influenced by rumors that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may eventually approve BlackRock’s application to launch a spot BTC ETF in the US.

Many experts have argued that such a development could act as a catalyst and inspire an astronomical price rally for the asset. An example is the cryptoanalyzer using the X handle Pentoshi. He believes that once approved by the SEC, BTC may experience increased volatility and even fall below $20K. On the other hand, “the surge could be 180K in the next 5 or so years,” he estimated.

On a more negative and somewhat expected end, Peter Schiff said that the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF would likely mark the end of its ongoing rally.

Those interested in learning all the other factors that led to Bitcoin’s nearly 30% surge in the last month can watch our clip:

Memecoins have been in the headlines

Last but not least, we will touch on the significant price increases of some of the most popular memecoins. The largest by market capitalization – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – are rising more than 10% and 12% (respectively) on a weekly basis.

However, it was Floki Inu (FLOKI) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) that grabbed the headlines. The former has increased by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, while the latter has increased by more than 70% over the same period, indicating renewed enthusiasm among traders.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com