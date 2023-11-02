Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction, Ripple (XRP) Growth, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate: Bits Recap November 2

TL;DR

BTC reached $36,000, with predictions of up to $3 million per coin and advice to buy before the 2024 halving.

Ripple’s XRP price saw a surge and increased activity from large investors, indicating a positive trend.

Shiba Inu burned 1.5 billion tokens in October, with the burn rate declining, potentially impacting its future price.

Where is BTC going?

The price of the primary cryptocurrency has been rising rapidly recently, touching the $36,000 mark for the first time in a year and a half (according to data from CoinGecko). Thus, many analysts have used the opportunity to make predictions regarding the potential future valuation of the asset.

The X (Twitter) user Josh Olszevikz believes that BTC may continue its boom in the next months and can grow to $ 38,000 before the end of the year. This assumption was based on a chart showing that the asset is located in a particular bullish zone. “Inside the flag, we’ve got evidence from A&E and iH&S that the market refuses to break out,” the analyst argued.

Another person who contributed to the case was Luke Broyles. In his view, BTC has the potential to rise to an astonishing $3 million per coin based on potential growth compared to the early expansion of the Internet.

Pseudonymous crypto analyst PlanB was more cautious with his forecast, simply hinting that the six months before the halving seem like an ideal period to increase exposure to Bitcoin. He further suggested that the real impact of the incident would be seen after 18 months.

The next halving, which will halve miners’ rewards, is scheduled for spring 2024. This is considered a bullish factor and has had a positive impact on the price of BTC in the past.

Those interested in taking a look at five other interesting Bitcoin price predictions can take a look at our dedicated video below:

What’s new around Ripple?

Ripple and its native token – XRP – have also made headlines over the past few days. The coin price crossed $0.61, representing a 26% increase on a two-week basis, while the number of investors holding large amounts of the asset is increasing.

Notably, the total number of sharks and whales (those who hold at least 10,000 XRP) reached an all-time high of over 277,000. The value of transactions involving such participants exceeded $1 million at the end of October. Those interested in checking out whether XRP is poised for further growth in the remaining months of 2023 can find out in the video below:

Shiba Inu’s horrific burning

Last but not least, we will talk about the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – and its burning program. According to data presented by Shiburn, the project burned approximately 1.5 billion tokens last month.

The record day was October 28, when more than 250 million SHIB were sent to an address that no one could reach. Despite the impressive figures, the burn rate in October is 37% lower than in September.

Token burning could be one of the elements that could drive up the price of SHIB in the future. Other factors include the progress of layer-2 scaling solution Shiberium, large-scale adoption, interest from institutional investors and others.

