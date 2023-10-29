TL;DR

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) briefly listed a spot Bitcoin ETF with the ticker symbol iBTC – BlackRock’s BTC ETF, sending the price of BTC soaring to $35K.

Market participants believe the listing is a sign that the chances of approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF have increased.

Crypto analyst Pentoshi estimated that if the BTC ETF is approved, the price of Bitcoin could potentially reach $180K in the next 5 years, although its long-term downside could be around $19-$20K.

The topic of spot Bitcoin ETF approval has been discussed by everyone this week, and not without good reason.

As cryptopotato According to the report, the price of BTC soared to $35K earlier this week, reaching a level not seen in a long time. The reason for this was that a list of spot Bitcoin ETFs suddenly appeared on the website of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), with the ticker symbol IBTC – BlackRock’s BTC ETF.

However, the ticker was removed shortly after. There was a slight drop in prices, but it was nothing to worry about. And a few hours later, the ticker appeared once again.

The listing of this ticker doesn’t mean much in itself, but market participants are taking it as a sign that the chances of approval for a spot Bitcoin ETF have become higher, hence the surge.

Now, a very popular crypto analyst – Pentoshi – Took the opportunity to speculate on BTC’s potential upside in the next years, assuming an approved BTC ETF.

Bitcoin price to hit $180K in 5 years?

It is important to note that Pentoshi Said that “no one knows what will happen after that, not BlackRock […] Literally no one.”

However, the analyst said:

What we do know is that ETF experts believe there is a 90% chance of approval, and Bitcoin is not going anywhere. There is a fixed supply of it in the world of infinite printing.

Going forward, Pentoshi said that “the long-term downside could be $19-$20K, and the upside could be $180K over the next 5 or so years. Just guessing.”

Markets are naturally bullish and full of optimism. At the end of the day, I would rather have some long-term exposure than no exposure at all. It is a favorable property for long term ownership. Don’t get so caught up in short-term noise. There are a lot of long-term headwinds.

